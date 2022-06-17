Delilah Belle Hamlin Launches Nude Lip Kit for Lisa Rinna's Line — and Shares Her Mom's Top Beauty Tip

Model and influencer Delilah Belle Hamlin talks collaborating with her mom Lisa Rinna as the two launch the Delilah kit — "I've been wanting to do this for a long time"

Delilah Belle Hamlin is ready to make her mark on the beauty industry — and who better to partner with than her mom, the lip queen herself, Lisa Rinna.

To celebrate Hamlin's 24th birthday, the duo launched a limited edition Rinna Beauty ICON Lip Kit, out now. And while it was certainly a gift to remember, Hamlin says the collaboration was born from her longtime search for the perfect nude lipstick combination.

"I've been wanting to do this for a long time because throughout years of getting my makeup done, I would always struggle with not having the right lip products after going out to the events," Hamlin tells PEOPLE exclusively in a recent interview. "My lip stuff would [always] come off and then I would have nothing to reapply [with]."

The Delilah kit includes three muted shades inspired by the influencer — a true nude lipstick (Stripped), a red-toned brown lip liner (In the Nude) and a shimmery milky lip gloss (Pretty Please) — that are developed using Rinna Beauty's vegan, gluten-free and cruelty-free formulas which are sans parabens, sulfates and phthalates. The trio, which embodies Hamlin's signature nude lip look, is available on rinnabeauty.com for $49.

Delilah Belle Hamlin is partnering with Rinna Beauty brand on a sizzling, sultry summer look for the newest ICON Lip Kit release Credit: Rinna Beauty

Hamlin shares that developing this collection with her mom "just felt right."

"I had full creative direction. I was able to pick the colors that I wanted [and] it was honestly really easy and fun," she tells PEOPLE. "We didn't do it in person together, which was kind of sad. It would've been fun to be in person picking colors together," she explains, adding that she remembers being blown away by how perfect the shades were: "[I thought] Wow, how did this team get it so right?"

But when the two did come together for their bombshell mother-daughter photoshoot, the influencer remembers her mom's vivacious personality on-set. "When we were able to actually work together and do the photo shoot together, that was really fun as well because we got to play around with [the products]," Hamlin says. "She just has such great energy," she adds of the The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 58.

This wouldn't be Hamlin's first introduction to Rinna Beauty. When the Days of our Lives actress first launched her beauty venture in 2020, she involved her whole family — even husband, actor Harry Hamlin.

"I just remember all the samples of [lip gloss], there was no product inside of the tubes. And I just remember sitting in the kitchen with my dad and my mom and we would literally unscrew the caps and listen to the noise," Delilah recalls. "It was funny, but it was a cool creative process. Just watching her be creative was cool."

Lisa Rinna Instagram Credit: Lisa Rinna Instagram

The social media star says when she does her own glam, she always takes tips from the makeup artists she's worked with over the years. One of her favorites? Applying foundation on her lips before any color or gloss. "I've learned that if you put foundation on your lips before putting the lip kit on, you'll be able to see the colors more," she shares of her go-to beauty step.

She also makes sure her lips are hydrated and to "always, always, always have lip gloss, lip balm [and] a lip sleeping mask," which she jokes is the polar opposite from her dad's lipcare routine. "My dad's never worn chapstick," she reveals of the Mad Men star, 70, who believes that once you start using it, there's no turning back. "He's never done it, but he has great lips."

Of course, her mom has passed down some valuable tips when it comes to gloss. "Growing up — it's so funny — she would always put on this thick lip gloss so that she wouldn't bite her lips," Delilah shares of Rinna's quirky hack. "I bite my lips when I get anxious or nervous or just when I'm thinking, so her hack was just to put on a really thick lip gloss."

Rinna's love for a good lip product is also something she's passed down to her eldest and her younger daughter, Amelia Gray Hamlin, 21.

"We all love to put something on our lips," Delilah says on the one beauty item herself, Rinna and Amelia (who also launched the Amelia Lip Kit in 2021) have in common. "But we all wear different colors. Amelia is always wearing a darker more pink burgundy lip and mine's always nude. And then my mom's is all over the place. She just does whatever."

Delilah Belle Hamlin and Lisa Rinna attend The 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on April 02, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Her mom's free-spirited beauty philosophy is something that's inspired Hamlin, in both makeup and in confidence. "Just do what makes you feel comfortable and just don't compare yourself to others because no one's the same," Delilah recalls of Rinna's advice.