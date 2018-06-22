Lisa Rinna, 54, and Model Daughter Delilah Belle Hamlin, 20, Flaunt Their Bikini Bodies

Delilah Belle Hamlin is taking summer by storm — with her latest gig as a bikini model.

The 20-year-old runway model, who is the daughter of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin, starred in her latest fashion show on Thursday, this time for Frankie’s Bikinis. She sported two looks, one a baby blue and white triangle-top bikini, and the other, a gray, revealing cut-out top and a matching thong bottom.

Hamlin shared her appreciation for being included in the show on Instagram, writing “tonight was dope thank you @francescaaiello @frankiesbikinis for including me in this insane show love you mama.”

John Sciulli/Getty

For the event, which took place in Los Angeles, Hamlin also sported white calf-high socks and black booties. She wore natural makeup, with her hair parted down the center and shaped into piece-y, beachy waves.

RELATED VIDEO: ‘RHOBH’ Star Lisa Rinna Poses For Nude Selfie!

And judging by her toned figure, it’s possible that she’s pulled some fitness tricks from her mom, 54, who recently shared that she’s “consistent” with her workouts — and posted a bikini photo of her own on Thursday, in honor of National Selfie Day.

“I do yoga,” Rinna captioned another recent bikini selfie. “25 years of it. What do you do? Oh and I spin and hike too. Oh and I’m real consistent. Like really.”

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Rinna also recently opened up about Hamlin’s battle with anxiety on an April episode of RHOBH. The star said that after a bout with strep throat at age 11, the model had trouble leaving the house.

“She wouldn’t go in an elevator. She wouldn’t get on an airplane. She’ll probably have to deal with it her whole life, but she’s gotten it to a point where it’s so much better,” Rinna told her co-stars. “It was triggered by the sickness, we are told by the doctor, and Delilah will always have anxiety. She just has that in her makeup now, but she’s learned the tools to deal with it.”