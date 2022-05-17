The model, 24, added some new artwork to her body to join her growing collection of tattoos

Delilah Belle Hamlin Strikes a Sexy Pose in Her Underwear to Reveal Her Newest Tattoo

Delilah Belle Hamlin is sporting some new ink.

The model, who turns 24 next month, showed off her newest tattoo on Sunday, a heart with the word "Myself" written across the front. The tattoo, which she had inked on her upper arm, was in the style of a classic mom flash art.

She shared a few selfies showcasing her experience visiting the Night School tattoo parlor in Venice Beach, California via her Instagram story.

https://www.instagram.com/stories/delilahbelle/2839237020494732842 Credit: delilahbelle/Instagram

Giving fans a look at the finished design, Delilah, who is the daughter of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna and actor Harry Hamlin, posed in the mirror wearing a silver bra and matching thong with low slung tracksuit pants,

The model has several small tattoos on her body including a bird outline, a butterfly, and the number 555 on the back of her neck.

Her self-love tattoo comes a few months after the model split with former Love Island contestant Eyal Booker.

In January, a source told PEOPLE that Delilah called it quits with the reality star after two years together.

"Delilah broke up with Eyal," the insider said. "The relationship simply ran its course. There was no cheating."