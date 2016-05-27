DeKoding KarJenner Style: Why Kendall Jenner Is All About the 'Mood' Caption on Instagram

“You don’t want to do too many posts. And you want to leave them wanting to come back.” —Kendall Jenner, 2016

The above is Kendall Jenner’s Instagram philosophy, as told to

Vogue

earlier this year. The star has 57.9 million followers and one of the most liked photos on the social media site, so when she’s dishing advice, we take notes.

And we’ve noticed one particular trend on her feed. Where as Kourtney Kardashian is the Queen of the #Triplegram and Kylie Jenner has mastered the dangle-finger selfie, Kendall is all about the “mood” photo. In fact, it’s her go-to caption. Maybe it’s just an easy fall-back, but we think there might be some hidden meanings behind the snaps. Below, a rundown of her moodiest Instas yet.

What It Looks Like She’s Saying: I’m shy.

What She’s Actually Saying: How cute is my hat?

What It Looks Like She’s Saying: Don’t mess with me.

What She’s Actually Saying: This choker’s too tight.

What It Looks Like She’s Saying: I’m so over it.

What She’s Actually Saying: Someone take a photo of my cool talent.

What It Looks Like She’s Saying: I’m bad to the bone.

What She’s Actually Saying: Thank you Snapchat.

What It Looks Like She’s Saying: How playful am I?

What She’s Actually Saying: How sexy am I?

What It Looks Like She’s Saying: 😜

What She’s Actually Saying: 😜

–Brittany Talarico