DeKoding KarJenner Style: How to Dress for a Theme Park, a Guide from the First Family of Reality TV

When they’re not hitting the red carpet in couture, the KarJenners are just like the rest of us: They hang with their family, hit up theme parks and eat churros. And while they probably get to cut all the lines, they’re theme park dress code is surprisingly similar to the non-famous people who hit amusement parks.

Image zoom



Courtesy Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Kourtney and Kim took North and Penelope to Disneyland on Thursday, and they kept their looks very casual (while their daughters were dressed for Cinderella’s ball). Kourtney made sure to nod to the amusement park wearing a white T-shirt with a Mickey Mouse on the pocket, teamed with distressed jeans, black choker, Chanel fanny Pack and Yeezy’s, while Kim went very ’90s also wearing a choker with a black tank and a plaid flannel.

RELATED VIDEO: Inside Kim Kardashian West’s De Grisogono Jewelry Party She Co-Hosted in Cannes

What else do they like to wear?

1. Yeezys Are a Must

So are selfies with Mickey and Minnie.

https://www.instagram.com/p/4CNjqiuS3W/

2. Don’t Be Afraid of All-White Outfits

Or Crop Tops. Just avoid eating anything with ketchup and chocolate icing.

3. Consider Twinning with Your Fam

Kendall and Kylie wore coordinating hats at Legoland. They also rented a school bus for the trip

4. Pick Up on the Princess Vibes

North, Penelope & Co. know what’s good.

5. Dress in Theme

These two were definitely sprinkled with fairy dust

6. When All Else Fails, Turn to a Onesie

Matriarch Kris Jenner hit up Splash Mountain in onesie.