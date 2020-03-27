Deepak Chopra Is Live-Streaming a Global Meditation Session — Here's How to Register

Who better to lead us through these trying time than Deepak Chopra?

The alternative medicine expert and New Age guru, 73, is set to host a live meditation session on Sunday at 12 pm Eastern Standard Time as fear and anxiety surrounding the coronavirus pandemic endures.

Chopra teamed up with The Well (an all-encompassing health and wellness center) for the global event. Online registration is open to the public now at the-well.com, and Sunday’s meditation session will be available to stream anywhere via PC, Mac, iPad, iPhone or Android.

The Well made the announcement in a press release and on Instagram earlier this week, stating that participants will set their “collective energy toward healing the world at a time when we need it most.”

“Stay home and have hope. Join us this Sunday 3/29 at 12pm EST for a live global meditation event led by @deepakchopra, connecting people across the globe from their individual homes. We’ll set our collective energy toward healing the world at a time when we need it most. Learn more & RSVP via our link in bio. @chopracenter #hopegoesglobal,” The Well captioned a soothing promotional clip.

On Thursday, the account shared a second post with similar graphics, encouraging people to self-isolate amid the pandemic.

“When enough people come together with the same intention, positive results follow,” The Well wrote alongside the Instagram clip. “Stay home and join us in aligning our intention toward healing the world with a global live meditation event led by @deepakchopra. Learn more & RSVP via the link in bio. @chopracenter #hopegoesglobal.”

Earlier this week, Dr. Kevin Gilliland, a clinical psychologist and director of Innovation360, an outpatient resource center, and member of PEOPLE’s Health Squad, spoke to PEOPLE about the increased stress and anxiety many people are experiencing due to coronavirus.

“Situations with high levels of uncertainty are a breeding ground for excessive worry and anxiety,” he says. “The coronavirus outbreak is particularly challenging because it has layers of uncertainty. It’s a new virus and the experts are having to very quickly learn how it acts and moves in a community. There is still some uncertainty about what we do as individuals to prevent it. If you do get sick, it can be challenging to figure out if you have bad allergies, the flu or coronavirus.”

Gilliland said that it’s important to keep up healthy habits right now — not just to avoid getting sick, but to improve mental health.

“Focus on three key pillars of health: Sleep is power, food is fuel, movement is medicine,” he says. “That should be your dashboard for a healthy immune system. Check your sleep and make sure you’re getting a good quality and amount of sleep. Food, good foods, are the best source of vitamins and minerals that build the body and immune system. And bodies are built to move. Keep moving and try to add exercise a few times a week.”

