Debby Ryan Shares the 'Mattifying and Smoothing' Beauty Product That's in Her Bag 'At All Times'

Debby Ryan walked away from filming Netflix’s Insatiable with more than just a lead role.

The 26-year-old says that playing Patty Bladell for two seasons on the TV series gave her skincare routine a healthy reality check.

“Being on set 15 hours a day, five days a week for five months and constantly reapplying makeup on your face under hot lights can be really traumatic for the skin,” the actress tells PEOPLE exclusively on set with Clean & Clear. “Playing Patty has really, really enforced my emphasis on taking care of my skin. And that includes drinking water and doing cardio to make sure that there’s some sort of circulation going.”

With that said, Ryan ensures all of her makeup is wiped clean at the end of her day with a fresh towel. “I love to wash my face with cold water and I bought washcloths in bulk so I can always use a fresh one every day.”

But while on set in a full face of makeup, Ryan relies on her “secret weapon” to prevent shine during her long filming days.

“I just discovered Clean and Clear’s No Glow, which is like mattifying, blurring and smoothing stick in one,” the actress says. “And you don’t need brushes or any applicators, you can just go straight onto your skin. It’s so easy, I literally have it in my purse or makeup bag at all times.”

Over the years, Ryan, a C&C by Clean and Clear ambassador, says finding her skincare staples was a “discovery process.”

“I tried and learned a lot over the years,” she explains. “Clean and Clear was a brand that I trusted growing up, especially as my skin was changing and as I wore a lot of makeup on stage. It was always reliable. Then when they launched C&C, it was really punchy and fun, but also committed to being oil free and not testing on animals. Those are all really, really good selling points for me.”

In addition to discovering new brands, Ryan’s routine has changed thanks to the beauty professionals in her corner (including Beyoncé’s makeup artist, Sir John).

“I have the benefit of being surrounded by a bunch of really gifted makeup artists, wellness experts and hairstylists,” Ryan says. “I have a very cool collective of mentors and people that I trust.”

With 14.7 million Instagram followers and counting, Ryan loves to play around with makeup on social media (and serves up a ton of playful eye looks) and gets a lot of inspo from the social media platform too.

“I really like Violet Grey. I think they have such great taste and very cool experts to learn from,” she shares. “Social media can be really dangerous in terms of furthering comparison to others or dated beauty standards. But it also has been such a beautiful tool and catalyst for inclusivity and sharing a lot of tricks. It’s definitely been a cool tool for me.”