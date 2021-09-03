Debbie Gibson Celebrates Her 51st 'Rebirth Day' with a Bikini Pic: 'This Magical Moment'

"You are worthy of living your best life," Debbie Gibson wrote on Instagram, as she celebrated her 51st birthday by the pool at The Venetian in Las Vegas

Debbie Gibson is another year older and all the wiser.

The '80s pop icon, 51, mused on her "rebirth day" Tuesday, posting a photo of herself in a two-piece bikini, showering by the pool at The Venetian in Las Vegas.

"On this, the night of my Birthday, and a life moment that is like a rebirth, this felt like the perfect expression of my journey to this magical moment," she started in the caption.

"When I was at my lowest points in the last decade, literally laying face down on the cold bathroom floor in physical and emotional pain," Gibson wrote.

"Inside I was still looking up and trusting that someway, somehow I was going to find myself as you see me in this picture… Looking up to the skies with stars showering down on me and bathed in a light that would help me project to all of you strength and joy and music and empowerment and the knowledge that the visions you hold for yourself and the voices in your own head are far more powerful than anything external threatening to take you down," she continued.

"Once you announce to the universe that you are open to receive, it may take a moment, a year, or a decade, but you will eventually reclaim your freedom that's there inside you… right inside you. So, put it out there. Start today. You are worthy of living your best life. Happy rebirth day … hands to the sky and let the stars shower their light upon you," she concluded.

Gibson previously reflected on her life in an interview with PEOPLE last month. "My life has been very unconventional," she says. "I was an adult as a kid. I was employing a hundred people by 17 years old, and I had adult pressures. I'm not breaking out the world's smallest violin — but I lived life out of order."

The Electric Youth artist also revealed the advice she'd give to her younger self: "Don't stress too much and take in the moments. ... Growing up in show business, I felt like it was noble to run myself into the ground," she explained. "Now I see life as an adventure."

Gibson's new lease on life comes after a long journey with Lyme disease, which she first began noticing undiagnosed symptoms of in 2013. Although she suffered through food sensitivities, fatigue, night sweats, migraines and back pain, she won't call it a "battle."

"I've taken that word out of my vocabulary," Gibson said. "For me, it's about being zen and open, listening for answers and yes, being a warrior, but a peaceful warrior and moving through things. When you've lived enough life, you start to move through things with more ease."