These $26 Memory Foam Slippers Are the Fuzzy House Shoes You Need

If your WFH wardrobe has evolved into a collection of cozy loungewear and soft sweats, we can’t blame you. With jeans, blouses, and strappy sandals becoming figments of a past life, our new normal has turned into a non-stop rotation of the comfiest ‘fits we can find. But just because our shoe racks have begun to collect dust, doesn’t mean your only option around the house is bare feet on hard wooden floors or cold tiles.

Instead, consider a comfy pair of slippers. There are an assortment of household slippers available, but we found one brand in particular offering a stylish, budget-friendly option for just $26. Dearfoams has you covered with everything from slipper socks to moccasins, but most notably, its Cindy Furry Slide Slipper has been flying off the virtual shelves. Available in four different colors — black, grey, white, and pink — the slippers feature a memory foam insole paired with a super soft lining that together give your feet the ultimate cushiony comfort.

Image zoom Dearfoams

Buy It! Dearfoams Cindy Furry Slide Slipper in Black, $26; dearfoams.com

The cozy slippers can be worn both indoors and outdoors, so when you’re stepping out for a moment of sun or even just to take your trash out these have you covered. Though they’re made with a fuzzy lining, the brand promises they won’t make your feet sweat, making them a great transitional style from spring to summer. And unlike many similar slippers, the slide-on shoes are machine-washable.

The Dearfoams slippers are available in sizes small through extra large, but many sizes are in limited stock and selling quickly, so we don’t recommend waiting to buy. If you’re on the hunt for an affordable pair of comfy house shoes, check these out before they’re gone.

