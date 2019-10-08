Over 3,500 Shoppers Are Obsessed with This Comfy, Long Sleeve Dress That’s Perfect for ‘Leggings and Boots’ Weather

Image zoom Amazon

While the fall weather means you can’t wear your favorite summer dresses anymore, it doesn’t mean you have to give up dresses altogether. There are plenty of fall-and winter-ready dresses out there, and Amazon shoppers have tons of recommendations, from this sweater dress that Instagram influencers are obsessed with to this best-selling maxi dress (it has pockets!). And recently, customers have crowned this long sleeved t-shirt dress as one of the most “perfect for fall days” dresses you can get on the site.

The Dearcase Long Sleeve Casual T-Shirt Dress has climbed its way to the number two best-selling dress on Amazon, thanks to over 3,600 shoppers who have left it raving five-star reviews. The comfy dress comes in 35 colors and prints (including floral and leopard designs), has a loose fit, and features an asymmetrical hem line. Plus, it’s offered in a variety of sizes from extra small to triple XL. Customers love to pair it with scarves, leggings, and boots, and say it’s super flattering and cozy.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Dearcase Long Sleeve Casual T-Shirt Dress, $17.99–$19.99; amazon.com

“The dress/tunic fit perfectly. It slouched down a little bit further in the front, so I simply wore a cami underneath, which looked super cute paired up with some leggings. That is one thing I love about this dress — you can layer it up or down, and then dress it up or down, and it looks great with minimum effort,” one shopper wrote. “The material is SUPER soft, like your favorite comfy, yet a little stretchy t-shirt. Not too thin and not too thick, yet warm. Not see through at all. It is JUST right in the feel — doesn’t make you too hot, breezy and flowy, but then clings to the right areas as you move to show off [what] you want to. Paired with cute boots, this is definitely a go to outfit [with] leggings, or without.”

RELATED: If You’re a ‘Leggings Snob,’ Amazon Shoppers Say You’ll Love These Under-$30 Pairs

A majority of customers mention their height, weight, and fit measurements in their review to help other shoppers choose the right size (Amazon says 70 percent of reviewers say it’s true to size.) Plus, some shoppers even love the dress so much that they’ve worn it for special events like weddings and holiday photoshoots.

Another customer wrote, “I have been looking for a simple burgundy dress for my brother’s wedding coming up. I spent a good three months trying to find one and failing, [so] in my most desperate of hours I decided to scour Amazon. I was very hesitant about this dress, but the reviews were pretty convincing and they sounded genuine; I took a leap of faith and ended up buying it. It has exceeded my expectations by a landslide! It’s soft and comfortable, true to size, it’s light but it has a stretchier heavy feel to it. It makes my ample chest look amazing, but it also doesn’t make me look like a tent (busty girls know that issue when wearing loose clothing). It’s a beautiful red wine color (surprisingly accurate to photo), and it has a lovely flow when you walk and twirl!”

The best part? You can snag the Dearcase Long Sleeve Casual T-Shirt Dress for under $20 — a total steal for a seasonally perfect outfit!