Deal of the Week: 20% Off at Styleviolet.com

Depressed that all the cute spring looks you're craving seem to be ultra expensive this season? Well, cheer up, this Deal of the Week is for you! Styleviolet.com's mission is to bring affordable and chic pieces to everyone. You can snag some of the hottest trends like jumpers and trapeze dresses for 20% off. Offer is good until March 15th, at the entire site (including sale items!). Enter PEOPLE07 at checkout. Things we love at Style Violet now: O&G floral tunic , $34. With discount, $28. Kenzie Girl dotted eyelet jacket , $74. With discount, $60. Style Violet retro handbag...