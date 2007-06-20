Deal Of The Week: 15% Off At Figleaves.com

Photo: Courtesy of figleaves.com

Still hunting for that perfect swimsuit for the summer? Figleaves.com has tons of swimwear, in addition to their huge selection of lingerie, to flatter all different body types, even mom’s-to-be! Prices start at $10 for those on a budget, but they also sell pricier pieces like celeb fave Vitamin A. Get 15% off all regularly priced swimwear on their site with the promo code PEOPLE 15. Offer expires June 27, 2007.

What we love at figleaves.com now:

Lisa Curran’s dotted top and bottoms , $78 and $70. With discount, $64 and $60.