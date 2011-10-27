DEAL OF THE DAY: 30% Off of Kyler Designs

San Francisco-based jewelry designer Joy Opfer draws her inspiration from architecture — and the world around her. After sketching her creations, she sees them come to life as eco-friendly earrings, necklaces and more. Her work has attracted lots of attention, too: Anne Hathaway, Eva Longoria and Cameron Diaz have all worn her designs. The contemporary, subtle pieces are the icing on any sleek outfit, and easily transition from a day at the office to a night out with friends. Save on any item in the Lucet collection — which includes the “Coquilles” pendant necklaces, $55 with discount — by clicking here.