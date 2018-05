Embrace your quirky side with Little Rooms’s wild and whimsical jewelry. Designer Ester Delug infuses her creations with a cheeky sense of fun evident in pieces like this “Moat Monster” ring or “Victory Teeth” bangle. Beautiful and unusual at the same time, Little Rooms’s jewels serve both as decoration and conversation piece and are surprisingly versatile. Pick up items like this “Bandana Bow” ring, $40 with discount, by clicking here.