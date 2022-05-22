Deacon Phillippe Heads to Prom — and Gets Sweet Messages from Mom Reese Witherspoon and Dad Ryan

In the images, Deacon strikes a pose in a gray suit, which he paired with a bright pink boutonniere. One other image shows the star posing beside his father Ryan Phillippe and two other individuals.

Last year, Ryan chatted with PEOPLE on the set of his Sexiest Man Alive shoot, where he admitted that staying in shape these days takes a bit more work thanks to his son.

"We'll do the same workout, and the way he looks after compared to the way I look is really defeating," the star joked at the time.

"I don't like aging. When I see the signs of aging, which is every day, it drives me insane. But there's nothing you can do, really," he said. "You can't prolong the inevitable. We're all going to age, if we're lucky enough, to last into our old age."