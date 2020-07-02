Amazon Shoppers Are Obsessed with This Lightweight Summer Dress — and It's Under $34

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

The hottest season of the year has arrived, so it’s only wise to stock your wardrobe with cooling pieces for the days ahead. From lounge shorts to breezy rompers, Amazon houses tons of affordable styles — and this casual summer dress from DB MOON is the latest object of shoppers' praise. The lightweight material is perfect for tossing on during sticky, sweltering temperatures, and it happens to be marked down to as low as $22 right now.

Featuring a scoop neck and pleated bottom that won’t cling to your legs, the airy dress can be styled up or down. The two side pockets allow you to forgo carrying a handbag, but with over 25 different prints and colors, you’re bound to find one that matches your accessories. With the addition of a jacket and leggings, it’s versatile enough to transition over into the fall season, too.

The best-selling dress has acquired over 1,200 perfect five-star reviews from Amazon shoppers who are calling it a “staple for summer,” “soft, stretchy and comfortable,” and “very flattering.” So many reviewers are obsessed with the fit and feel, and love that the pockets are deep enough to hold their phone, wallet, and keys without awkwardly showing.

Image zoom

Buy it! DB Moon Summer Casual Short Sleeve Dress, $21.24—$33.99; amazon.com

“[I’ve been] looking for casual summer dresses instead of shorts and tops to beat the heat,” wrote one shopper. “I went out of my comfort zone with this print and love it! The dress drapes perfectly, and the fabric is soft. I'm so happy to be finding more pockets in casual dresses!”

“I have never ordered dresses or clothing through Amazon,” said another. “Dresses can be really hit or miss on my body type. This dress is extremely adorable, super comfortable, and fit PERFECTLY in all the right places. It can be worn to work or just out and about. ”

Have your pick from the 25 different print options, from florals to polka dots. Sizes range from X-small to 3X-large, but no matter which size you choose, the price will stay under $34. Shop the dress it seems like everyone will be living in this summer on Amazon while it’s currently discounted.