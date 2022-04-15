The Breezy Empire Waist Dress with Pockets That Shoppers Keep Adding to Their Carts Is on Sale for $35
Spring is in full swing, which means that scorching summer temperatures are just around the corner. If you're looking for a breezy dress that can handle the heat, check out this best-selling midi option that many Amazon shoppers are adding to their carts.
The best part? Most colors are on sale right now — and some even come with double discounts.
Buy It! DB Moon Casual Short Sleeve Empire Waist Dress with Pockets in Sunflower White, $32.89 with coupon (orig. $45.99); amazon.com
Among Amazon's vast inventory of summer-ready dresses, the DB Moon Casual Empire Waist Dress currently holds the third-highest spot in the retailer's best-selling casual dress category. That might be due to the fact that it's received more than 25,000 perfect five-star ratings from shoppers who say the flattering and comfy silhouette drapes well on multiple body types. Plus, they love that it can be worn on multiple occasions, including at the office, during Zoom calls, or on date nights.
So it's really no wonder why customers are buying the empire waist dress in multiple colors. Luckily, there are 43 colors and prints to choose from like sunflowers or army green that work well for an effortless daytime fit, or wine red and navy blue polka dots, which can be easily styled for a chic nighttime look.
The lightweight midi dress is made from 95 percent rayon, meaning it's super breathable, with 5 percent spandex for a bit of stretch. It also features an elastic waistband and short sleeves. And it gets better, as there are even "deep" side pockets that are "well-positioned" to hold essentials like your phone, sunglasses, or lip gloss. Sizes range from XS-4XL and you can get it with a scoop neck or a lower cut V-neck.
One reviewer said they "fell in love" with the dress and were excited when it went on sale because they haven't owned "a dress this flattering in years." "[It's] close to the body on top and [there's] plenty of room to accommodate my large waist," they wrote. "The fabric feels great. I got so many compliments when I posted a photo of me wearing it on Facebook to my birthday dinner."
Enough said! Get your wardrobe ready for summer with this breezy best-selling midi dress while it's on sale for $35 or less, and keep scrolling to shop more colors.
Buy It! DB Moon Casual Short Sleeve Empire Waist Dress with Pockets in Army Green, $32.29–$33.99 with coupon (orig. $45.99); amazon.com
Buy It! DB Moon Casual Short Sleeve Empire Waist Dress with Pockets in Navy Blue Polka Dots, $33.24–$34.99 with coupon (orig. $45.99); amazon.com
Buy It! DB Moon Casual Short Sleeve Empire Waist Dress with Pockets in Wine Red, $32.29–$33.99 with coupon (orig. $45.99); amazon.com
