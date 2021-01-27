"I didn't own anything mustard until this," the actor said of his new outfit

Dax Shepard Skips Formal Suit for Sweat Set on Jimmy Kimmel Live: ‘I Risked My Life to Come See You’

Forget the formal wear — Dax Shepard is all about comfort these days.

The actor, 46, opted to forego his usual formal suit for an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live this week, instead opting for a mustard-colored sweatsuit and sneakers.

"Generally I wear a suit here, always to demonstrate to you I respect you and I love you," Shepard told Kimmel, 53.

"Oh no, what happened?" Kimmel joked.

Shepard said this time, he figured he was showing his respect for the late night host simply by showing up, given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"I think just the fact I risked my life to come see you, I don't really need to wear anything that nice," he said. "I showed you I love you. I'm here."

Accepting a compliment from Kimmel on the outfit, Shepard admitted he was trying the color out for the first time.

"I didn't own anything mustard until this," he said, revealing the outfit had just arrived that morning.

The Parenthood star told Kimmel that he's been spending lots of time during coronavirus-related lockdowns searching for the perfect motorhome to take his family on adventures — and he finally found it.

"I dedicate 40 minutes a night looking in bed at motorhomes," he said, adding that his ideal find would have bunk beds for his daughters, Lincoln, 7, and Delta, 6, who he shares with wife Kristen Bell.

The Armchair Expert podcast host shared a photo of the impressive bus with Kimmel, who also recently purchased a motorhome. Shepard's includes bunk beds, a king-sized bed, full kitchen, a washer/dryer and two showers, he shared.

"If you're looking outside the dining room window, you're welcome very much, this is what you get to see," he laughed, explaining that Bell, 40, wasn't thrilled with the vehicle's new parking spot in front of their house.

While the family hasn't been able to take the bus on a trip yet, Shepard said he's been spending plenty of time inside from the comfort of his own driveway.