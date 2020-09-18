Dax Shepard Shaves the Side of His Head to 'Match' Daughter's 'Specific Haircut'

Dax Shepard has a new look thanks to his daughter.

The Parenthood star, 45, debuted a new look on his Instagram on Thursday, sharing a video of his hair transformation set to "Armor" by Sara Bareilles.

In the two-minute clip, Shepard jams to the 2019 smash hit as he shaves the side of his head.

"Thank you @sarabareilles forgiving [sic] my daughters an anthem. She requested a specific haircut a few days ago, and now I want to match her :)" he wrote in the caption.

While Shepard — who shares daughters Delta, 5½, and Lincoln, 7, with Kristen Bell — did not say which of his children he was emulating with the fresh cut, his wife approved of major hair change.

"I love this man so much," Bell, 40, wrote on her Instagram as she shared Shepard's video. "He wanted to twin with our daughter."

Bareilles also had sweet words for the father of two, commenting, "This is the best best best. Thank you for being a kick ass dad for strong young women! #handmemyhaircut ❤️❤️❤️."

"Yassssss. What a good daddy move," she added in another comment.

Shepard's haircut comes a month after the actor revealed on his Armchair Expert podcast that he had injured himself in a motorcycle accident.

In August, Shepard shared that he had suffered multiple bones in a harrowing crash at a racetrack in California, saying, "I was totally at blame. I thought I would be able to slide in between, but someone turned in and I was already under full brake and I couldn't go anywhere."

"I clipped their bumper and I went over the handlebars," he continued, "and I landed pretty hard."

As a result, Shepard broke his ribs and his clavicle in several places, as well as re-injured the hand that had been recovering from a previous incident.

"Dad is safe and sound and recovering at home in his @lazboy (which he convinced me belongs back in the center of the room)," Bell announced on Aug. 21. "Thank you for all the week wishes and to the wonderful doctors and nurses who helped our family!"

Bell said during a recent appearance on the Say Yes! with Carla Hall podcast that Shepard has been sleeping in the guest bedroom after undergoing surgery.