On Sunday, Dax Shepard shared photos of himself, wife Kristen Bell, and their friends on a glamorous, western-styled getaway

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell Are Western Chic in Weekend Getaway to Joshua Tree

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell dressed for their weekend escape to Pioneertown, California.

The couple and their friends had a glamours getaway to the historical town near Joshua Tree national park over the weekend, Shepard sharing photos of their trip to his Instagram page on Sunday.

In the pics, Shepard, 46, Bell, 41, and their friends all wore Western gear, including wide-brimmed hats, bolo ties, and cowboy boots.

One photo saw the married pair and parents of two posing lovingly with their arms around one another. Shepard casually sported a red plaid shirt matched with grey pants and a pair of stylish Nike LDWaffle x sacai x CLOT sneakers, while Bell opted for fancier look — a sheer, black lace dress paired with a set of matching boots and a chocolate-colored fedora hat.

Other shots showed the two posing with their pals in a variety of group poses.

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Credit: Dax Shepard/Instagram

In the post's caption, Shepard shared what he called a "recipe for humility," which the Armchair Expert podcast host and Parenthood alum called "have only younger, nicer, more attractive friends."

He then wished friend and celebrity hairstylist Matthew Collins a happy birthday, noting that the trip was to celebrate Collins' 40th.

"THIS IS 40 ✨," Collins wrote on his own Instagram post. "Feels weird to say it, but feels great to be it. It's been a wild ride and I can't wait for the road ahead."

He explained, in another post, that he and his friends were staying at the Know Where Ranch, a one of a kind property situated on 3 acres in the heart of the high desert.

The 5 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom residential home sleeps 11 guests, offers breathtaking views of the acclaimed Pioneertown "Sawtooth" mountains, and features first class accommodations including a newly renovated open chef's kitchen, hammocks throughout the property, its own its own on site Saloon, and an infinity pool.

It rents out on Airbnb for $1,921 a night.

"Celebrating my last weekend in my 30's by frolicking in the desert, dressing up like cowboys/cowgirls and surrounded by SOOO much LOVE ❤️," Collins said in another post. "I couldn't be luckier. Thank you @knowwhereranch for the absolute stunning space."

Shepard and Bell have been married since 2013, and share daughters, Lincoln, 7, and Delta, 6.

Speaking to PEOPLE in 2019, the pair took stock on the incredible life and family they've built together.