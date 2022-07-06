Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell Sport Matching Purple Hair as He Boasts, 'Sexually Attracted to My Partner'

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell are having a perfectly purple hair moment.

The duo showed off their recently dyed strands in a photo posted to Shepard's Instagram on Wednesday, and both of them are rocking a new purple hue. While commenters on Shepard's post — which Bell, 41, regrammed to her own page — are raving over Bell's purple tips, few have noticed that Shepard's hair is actually dyed to match!

Shepard's purple hair is a bit more subtle on his short locks, but perhaps the reason people are so focused on his wife is because of his caption. In German, Shepard, 47, wrote, "Ich bin sehr glucklich! Ich fühle mich sexuell zu meinem Partner hingezogen," which translates to, "I am very happy! I am sexually attracted to my partner."

Between the matching purple hair and the candid caption, there's a lot happening in this Instagram, which doesn't feel too off brand for the married couple who are very open with their fans. One commenter on Bell's post wrote that sharing hair dye is a total "power couple move," which feels accurate.

Though Bell's hair is reliably blonde and often in a bob these days, she has played around with a few different styles. She dabbled in bangs while filming Netflix's The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window. Those bangs made a swift exit when filming finished, though, and Bell was back to her requisite blonde bob.

Bell has been especially showing her affinity for purple as of late, with the release of her newest children's book The World Needs More Purple Schools in June. The book, which is a follow-up to her The World Needs More Purple People from 2020, "encourages people to celebrate their quirky weirdness," the actress said on CBS Mornings on June 21.

Co-written with Benjamin Hart, the book focuses on acceptance and being yourself, as well as "encourage all of us to be curious about others and their individuality," she shared on the show.

Bell and Shepard have been open about their acceptance of each other as well throughout their relationship. Shepard, who has dealt with addiction for years, has leaned on Bell for support, even going so far as telling her she has free reign to drug test him as needed.

She told Self in May 2021 that he gave her "full privilege, maybe, to call him on anything" after his relapse the year prior.