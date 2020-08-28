Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell Pose for Matching Face Masks Selfie

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are encouraging their fans to stay safe — and moisturized! — during the coronavirus pandemic.

The actress, 40, posted a series of selfies with her husband, 45, on Instagram on Thursday with the caption, “It's been a minute since we masked up and moisturized for #dryhumpday and we're a day late but better late than never and also wear a mask!!!!”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the photos, the couple are wearing matching sheet masks and making funny faces as they pose with their adorable pup Frank.

“Please adopt me,” one Instagram user joked in the comment section. “omg I love you guys so much haha,” a second wrote.

The Frozen star’s post comes after Shepard revealed that he needed surgery following a motorcycle accident that left him with multiple broken bones.

Shepard — who shares daughters Lincoln, 7, and Delta, 5½, with Bell — first opened up about the accident on an episode of his Armchair Expert podcast earlier this month, telling listeners that he suffered multiple injuries in a crash at a California racetrack.

Image zoom Kristen Bell (L) and Dax Shepard Nathan Congleton/NBC/Getty

"I was passing six guys on Sonoma Raceway on a motorcycle and I was braking very, very hard — hard enough that the back wheel was off the ground for a good 100 yards," he recalled. "I was totally at blame. I thought I would be able to slide in between, but someone turned in and I was already under full brake and I couldn't go anywhere."

"I clipped their bumper and I went over the handlebars," he continued, "and I landed pretty hard."

The Parenthood alum said he spent "seven hours" in the emergency room following the collision.

"The final tally was four broken ribs, the clavicle's broken in three places, and I need surgery," he shared, adding that he had also re-injured one of the four fingers he broke a couple of months ago.

Image zoom Dax Shepard's x-ray Kristen Bell/instagram

Despite the mishap, Shepard expressed that he had no intentions of giving up riding motorcycles, though he "might be willing to quit for the remainder of 2020.

Bell gave fans an update on her husband’s recovery last week, writing, “Dad is safe and sound and recovering at home in his @lazboy (which he convinced me belongs back in the center of the room),” on Instagram alongside a selfie and an X-ray of the actor's "shattered" shoulder.