David's Bridal Features Same Sex Couple for the First Time in New Ad Campaign

Following in Tiffany & Co.’s footsteps (among a number of other businesses) David's Bridal is promoting inclusivity.

The wedding dress retailer is “rewriting the rules” by featuring an array of non-traditional brides wearing their designs in the brand’s new TV spot, including a same sex couple. The concept, according to David’s Bridal’s chief marketing officer Liz Crystal, will hopefully help the brand share its dresses, shoes, accessories and more to all types of brides.

“As the wedding landscape continues to shift to include more non-traditional elements, we wanted our latest ad campaign to focus on what we call ‘rewriting the rules’, inspired by the good luck adage ‘something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue,'” Crystal told PEOPLE.

Besides a same sex couple, the 30-second David’s Bridal advertisement, features other types of couples not traditionally shown in ads, including interracial couples and a bride and groom who are already parents.

Crystal noted that in the past, the David’s bridal ads were more focused on the dresses and store experience, rather than the women wearing them. “The overarching message is around inclusivity: for every bride to feel that we have something for her while staying true to her vision and who she is, no matter her style, her partner or her stage of life, she added.

Customers are already praising David’s Bridal for the inclusivity and diversity in the new campaign.

“Thanks for proudly showing you welcome and celebrate inclusion and diversity by including a lesbian couple in your ad. Love doesn’t discriminate, so neither should we! Thanks and good luck,” one person commented on YouTube.

“This is so beautiful,” another person wrote in the YouTube comments. “And the lesbian couple just made my heart flutter. <3”