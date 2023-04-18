David's Bridal Files for Bankruptcy: What Brides Waiting on Dresses Need to Know

David's Bridal — the largest bridal retailer in the U.S. — filed for bankruptcy on Monday.

The news came just days after the company announced plans to lay off more than 9,000 employees.

David's Bridal said that its stores and website will remain open and in operation during the financial restructuring process, according to a statement. The statement added that the company intends to fulfill "all customer orders without disruption or delay" and honor gift cards, store credits, returns and exchanges during this time.

Per the FAQ section on the company website, "Delivering every order on time remains our singular focus, and we plan to continue to do so at the highest levels throughout this process." The alterations department remains open, as well. Brides with specific questions about their dresses can text HELLO to 38201, email customercare@dbi.com or call 1-844-400-3222.

"We have successfully modernized our marketing and customer interaction processes and driven our retail service levels to best in class," James Marcum, Chief Executive Officer of David's Bridal, said in the statement. "Nonetheless, our business continues to be challenged by the post-COVID environment and uncertain economic conditions, leading us to take this step to identify a buyer who can continue to operate our business going forward."

Marcum added, "We are determined to stay focused on our future, because we believe we have an important role in ensuring that every bride, no matter her budget, can have her perfect dress."

David's Bridal has filed for bankruptcy. Spencer Platt/Getty

The wedding dress retailer, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, has $257 million in debt, according to court documents, per CBS.

If the retailer is not able to find a buyer, it could have to close all its stores and liquidate, according to CNN.

In a bankruptcy filing, David's Bridal noted "shifting consumer preferences" as one of the factors for the decision. "An increasing number of brides are opting for less traditional wedding attire, including thrift wedding dresses," the company said in a bankruptcy filing, per CNN.

Mama June Shannon wore a David's Bridal gown for her big day earlier this year. Christine Salvador/WE tv

"The demand for formal wedding dresses, bridesmaid dresses, and related accessories has decreased substantially in the current environment," the filing added.

According to a notice filed to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor on Friday, the company is laying off 9,236 positions across the U.S. between April and August.

The Pennsylvania-based retailer employs more than 11,000 workers, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

David's Bridal, which has 294 stores in the U.S., Canada and the U.K., has previously been a popular pick with celebrities tying the knot.

Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters walked down the aisle in a custom-made gown from David's Bridal when she wed former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow in South Africa in January 2020.

Mama June Shannon also opted for a David's Bridal wedding dress, wearing a lace a-lined gown from the retailer for her February nuptials. Nearly one year after tying the knot at a Georgia courthouse, the Mama June: Road to Redemption star, 43, and Justin Stroud celebrated their union in an "intimate" and "glamorous" ceremony in Panama City, Florida, on Feb. 18 of this year.

Meanwhile, Katie Maloney dressed her bridal party in David's Bridal bridesmaids' dresses for her 2016 wedding to her Vanderpump Rules costar Tom Schwartz in Northern California.

Her costar Scheana Shay and former costars Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute and Brittany Cartwright all acted as bridesmaids and donned silver V-neck halter gowns from the brand for the forest ceremony.