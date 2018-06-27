One night after David and Victoria Beckham quashed divorce rumors that were circulating by attending an event together in matching suits, Victoria is getting all dressed up again, this time with son Brooklyn Beckham.

Victoria shared a photo helping Brooklyn tie his tie while they got ready for the Elton John Foundation for AIDS Argento Ball. She chose a long black gown for the evening with a sheer back, while Brooklyn was in a classic suit.

Victoria Beckham/Instagram

Victoria stepped out earlier this week alongside David amid rumors the pair were heading towards a divorce. But on Tuesday night, the couple put all suspicions to rest when they attended an event in London together wearing coordinating power suits.

David was on hand to support his wife’s latest art endeavor. The designer opened up her Dover Street flagship store to the esteemed art dealer Sotheby’s London, which displayed an array of “Old Master” art from Peter Paul Rubens, Lucas Cranach the Elder and more of “Victoria’s favourites” around the store.

David wore a tailored suit with skinny tie for the occasion, while Victoria wore an oversize blazer with a matching skinny pants and black stilettos.

After the A-list crowd is done admiring the pieces around her store, they will then be auctioned off on July 4, which just so happens to be the Beckham’s 19th wedding anniversary. And Victoria is already planning her outfit for the big day.

She returned back to the boutique on Wednesday to pick out a look for the big day, and she found it in one of her label’s black slip dresses that had a hint of sparkle on the skirt. “Shopping for a dress for my anniversary dinner!! X I’m super happy! The perfect date night dress,” she captioned her video showing off the outfit.

RELATED: Victoria Beckham ‘Never Gave Up’ on Marriage to David ‘When Someone Else Might Have,’ Says Source

Earlier this month, divorce rumors swirled around the duo, but a rep for the couple told PEOPLE the talk was “nonsense.”

“There is no impending statement, no divorce,” the rep said.

Shortly after, Victoria spoke at the Forbes Women’s Summit in New York City. “I try really, really hard. I try hardest to be the best mother,” she said, according to Hello!. “I am trying to be the best wife and the best professional. When I get home I try to put the phone down and spend time with the children and spend time with David.”

The couple have been together since 1997 and married in July 1999 at a castle in Ireland.