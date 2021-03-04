"22 years ago today our lives changed forever. The kindest, most beautiful soul," Victoria Beckham wrote of her eldest son

David and Victoria Beckham Celebrate Son Brooklyn's 22nd Birthday: 'So Proud of the Man You Have Become'

The Beckham family is showering Brooklyn Beckham with love on his 22nd birthday.

On Thursday, David and Victoria Beckham honored their eldest son with sweet social media tributes.

David posted a hilarious throwback photo of Brooklyn to commemorate his birthday, featuring his son sitting outside of a pool in a swim cap when he was a kid.

"Happy Birthday Bust ❤️ we love you so much and hope you have the most amazing day," David began his post. "We are so proud of the man you have become ❤️ 22 years old wow . Love you big boy"

Victoria, who also shares sons Cruz, 16, and Romeo, 18, as well as 9-year-old daughter Harper Seven with husband David, posted a heartwarming photo of herself and Brooklyn from when he was a baby.

In the picture, Victoria is seen smiling while playing with her giggling son.

"22 years ago today our lives changed forever. The kindest, most beautiful soul," she wrote of Brooklyn. "The most incredible son, brother and fiancé. Happy Birthday @brooklynbeckham. We love you and are so proud of the man you have become x 💕🥳🎉🎈🎁 💕"

Victoria celebrated Brooklyn and his photography skills on her Instagram Story, as well.

"Sharing some of my favourites of your beautiful photography to celebrate today," she wrote before posting several of Brooklyn's pictures.

Both of Brooklyn's brothers also celebrated to the model on his birthday.

Romeo shared a throwback photo of the siblings wearing matching soccer jerseys with their respective names on the back.

"Happy 22nd birthday bro hope you have an amazing day ♥️♥️ @brooklynbeckham," Romeo captioned the shot.

Cruz, who celebrated his 16th birthday last month, posted a picture of the Beckham brothers from when they were kids.