The Beckhams Celebrate Son Brooklyn's First Wedding Anniversary to Nicola Peltz: 'We Love You'

Victoria and David Beckham are celebrating son Brooklyn Beckham on his first wedding anniversary to wife Nicola Peltz.

Victoria, 48, shared an Instagram post on Sunday, in which she could be seen posing with the happy couple alongside her husband David, 47.

"So special to be together to celebrate your 1st wedding anniversary 💕," Victoria wrote, adding, "We love you @brooklynpeltzbeckham @nicolaannepeltzbeckham @davidbeckham."

"Today was so fun! We love you so much 💖💖," Nicola, 28, replied in the comments section.

In Victoria's post, the former Spice Girls member could be seen sporting a gray shirt and ripped jeans, while David wore a white shirt and jeans, placing his arm around his son's shoulder.

Brooklyn, 24, meanwhile, posed in a white shirt and matching pants, and held what appeared to be a cake adorned with several Polaroid shots of himself and his wife. Peltz, for her part, was captured in a black cropped shirt with matching knee-high leather boots and colorful jeans shorts.

Brooklyn and Peltz tied the knot in Palm Beach, Florida, at an elegant black-tie affair held on the actress' family estate on April 9, 2022.

In an Instagram post of her own, Peltz celebrated the special occasion, writing, "I can't believe it's been a year since I walked down the aisle 🥹 I love you so much baby."

"I love being your wife. I couldn't imagine my life without you 💘 you are everything I've ever dreamt of and I'm so happy I get my life with you," she continued. "Today was so amazing celebrating with our families!"

Added Peltz: "I hope everyone had a beautiful Easter! (I also surprised my naunni with a rescue puppy 😭😭 and she was so happy!) 🥰🐣💘🫶🏻✨💖."

Brooklyn, for his part, also marked the special day with a post featuring himself and his wife kissing in the middle of a mall.

"1 year ago today I married my best friend xx I am the luckiest person to be able to call you my wife x," he began his caption. "You are my everything and I am the luckiest person on this earth to be able to wake up next to your gorgeous face every morning x."

"Here's to many more years baby xx I love you so so so much x here's to having as much fun when we are old as we are now young ❤️❤️," Brooklyn continued.

In the comments section, Nicola wrote back to her love: "I love you soooo much!! 🥹🥹🥹 this is so cute!!! I love being your wife💖💖💖💖."

RELATED VIDEO: Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham's Wedding Drama Intensifies as Her Family Hits Back in New Filing

The sweet social media posts came one month after Peltz addressed her rumored feud with her mother-in-law — which stemmed from the star allegedly not wearing a wedding dress made by Victoria for her April 2022 wedding.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan, Peltz said doesn't understand why the rumor persists. "I've said this so many times: There's no feud. I don't know. No one ever wants to write the nice things," she explained. "It's really weird, actually, whether it's my life or someone else's life or whatever, when you know the truth and then you read something totally wrong."

Peltz also told Grazia that the Beckham family are "great" in-laws, and there's no bad blood.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Gotham/Getty

The Transformers: Age of Extinction star previously put her love for Victoria on display in March, when she joined the Beckham's to support Victoria at Paris Fashion Week.

After Victoria posted a photo of her family — including Peltz — supporting her on Instagram, the model commented a sweet message under the post.

"A beautiful show! We love you! 💕" Peltz wrote.