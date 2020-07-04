David and Victoria Beckham Celebrate 21st Wedding Anniversary with Throwback Photos

"Can't believe it has been 21 years since we said 'I do,' " Victoria Beckham wrote

Happy anniversary, David and Victoria!

The Beckhams celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary on Saturday, and both David and Victoria shared video montages filled with throwback photos tracking their relationship from the 1990s to now.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Happy Anniversary @davidbeckham ❤️❤️❤️,” Victoria, 46, wrote alongside her video. “Can’t believe it has been 21 years since we said 'I do'. Four children, four dogs, so much laughter and I love you more each day. xxxxxx.”

The couple married on July 4, 1999, at Luttrellstown Castle in Ireland, with their first son Brooklyn Beckham, who was only 4-months-old at the time, serving as ring bearer. The wedding took place a year-and-a-half after David proposed to Victoria in Jan. 1998.

Image zoom Dave Benett/Getty Images

Since then, the couple has had three more children: sons Romeo, 17, and Cruz, 15, and daughter Harper, 8.

In his post, David, 45, reminisced on when he first laid eyes on his wife, who was a member of the Spice Girls at the time.

“Well about 23 years ago I was sat in a room with Gary Neville and the spice girls were on the TV and I turned around to him and said 'ohhhh I like that one in the little black catsuit' 😄,” the retired soccer star wrote on Instagram. “Who would have thought that all these years later we are celebrating 21 years of marriage and have 4 of the most beautiful and perfect kids.. Thank you & Happy Anniversary I Love You ♥️.”

Brooklyn, now 21, Romeo and Cruz, all also shared Instagram posts in honor of their parents’ anniversary.

“Happy anniversary mum and dad ❤️ I love you soooo much ❤️❤️,” Brooklyn wrote, while Romeo added, “Happy anniversary ♥️ I hope you have a lovely day xxxx love u.”

“Happy anniversary mum and dad love you lots ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” Cruz captioned a throwback picture from Victoria and David’s wedding.

On Friday, Victoria solicited advice from her followers while getting ready to celebrate 21 years with David.