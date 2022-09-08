David Schwimmer Teases 'Friends' Costar Jennifer Aniston Over Naked Shower Video Promoting Her Haircare Line

Jennifer Aniston celebrated the one-year anniversary of her haircare line, LolaVie, with two new additions — and a steamy shower photo

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 8, 2022 04:35 PM
Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer
Photo: Jennifer Aniston/David Schwimmer/Instagram

David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston have a lot in common, including their love for a good shower time photo op.

On Thursday, the Morning Show actress celebrated the one-year anniversary of her haircare line, LolaVie, with its first-ever Restorative Shampoo and Conditioner.

Earlier this week, Aniston teased the drops on Instagram with an aesthetic photo of herself in the shower using the products, a scene that later made its way into an Instagram Reel promoting the new additions.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/jennifer-aniston" data-inlink="true">Jennifer Aniston</a>
Jennifer Aniston/Instagram

Schwimmer, 55, showed support for his Friends costar by recreating the tranquil photo, but with a hint of his signature humor.

In an Instagram post shared on Wednesday, the Intelligence actor posed under the water, wincing from the shampoo in his eyes and mouth.

"@jenniferaniston - a towel I hope??" he wrote under the hilarious picture, which prompted Aniston to comment, "Schwim!? Trying to steal my thunder!?"


Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

David Schwimmer
David Schwimmer/Instagram

Aniston, 53, spoke with PEOPLE on the LolaVie launch and the attentive detail that went into formulating the universal products.

"It was really important to have it perform on a large group of people with different hair. We worked really hard to make sure it worked for as many hair types as possible," revealed Aniston, who even recruited her friends with hair types across the board to perfect the formulas. "I wanted these to be able to take care of a number of issues, so they do more than just clean the hair."

Named a hair icon herself, thanks to her famed '90s Rachel Cut, Aniston also dished out on some of her own hairstyle heroes, which include Elle McPherson, Bridget Bardot, Kate Moss and Valerie Bertinelli.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/jennifer-aniston" data-inlink="true">Jennifer Aniston</a> attends 2020 Netflix SAG After Party at Sunset Tower on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.
Michael Kovac/Getty

Schwimmer and Aniston's decades-long friendship was previously in the romance spotlight.

In August 2021, tabloid Closer alleged that the former costars were romantically involved in real life. However, a rep for Schwimmer told The Sun that there was "no truth" to the rumors.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight released after the hearsay was debunked, Aniston shared her thoughts on the speculations, calling them "bizarre."

"I could not believe that, actually. Like, really? That's my brother! But I understand it, though," Aniston told the outlet. "It just shows you how hopeful people are for fantasies for dreams to come true."

Yet, during HBO Max's Friends: The Reunion special, which released last May, the two divulged a bit of their off-screen feelings for each other.

"I mean, the first season, I had a major crush on Jen. At some point, we were crushing hard on each other," Schwimmer admitted to host James Corden. "But it was like two ships passing, because one of us was always in a relationship and we never crossed that boundary. We respected that."

While appearing on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show alongside her other former Friends cast mates Courtney Cox and Lisa Kudrow, Aniston expressed the same feeling, sharing that "it was always never the right time and it wouldn't have worked."

"The beauty of that was that whatever feelings we had we just literally channeled everything into Ross and Rachel and I think that's maybe why it resonated the way it did," she said.

Related Articles
Jennifer Aniston attends 2020 Netflix SAG After Party at Sunset Tower on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.
Jennifer Aniston Celebrates Brand LolaVie's 1st Birthday with New Launch — and Shares Her Hair Icons
Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon attend a special screening of Apple's "The Morning Show"
Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston Recreate 'Dairy' Scene from 'Friends': 'That's Sweet'
Lisa Kudrow and Jennifer Aniston during The 29th Annual People's Choice Awards - Backstage and Audience at Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California, United States
Jennifer Aniston Wishes 'Friends' Costar Lisa Kudrow a Happy 59th Birthday: 'I Love You!'
Jennifer Aniston zhuzhing her hair
Jennifer Aniston Shows Off Her Expert-Level Hairstyling Skills While Demoing Her Latest LolaVie Hair Oil
https://www.instagram.com/p/CdtqKAVpnME/ jennifer aniston hair instagram stories
Jennifer Aniston Blow-Dries Her Hair While Playfully Mimicking Longtime Hairstylist Chris McMillan
BRENTWOOD, CA - JUNE 7: Actress Courteney Cox and actress Jennifer Aniston attend the Ninth Annual "A Time for Heroes" Celebrity Carnival to Benefit the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation on June 7, 1998 at Ken Roberts' estate in Brentwood, California. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
Jennifer Aniston Wishes Courteney Cox a Happy Birthday with Throwback Picture: 'Love You So Much'
jennifer aniston, david schwimmer
Jennifer Aniston Says David Schwimmer Dating Rumors Were 'Bizarre': 'Really? That's My Brother!'
Justin Theroux (L) and actress/executive producer Jennifer Aniston attend the "Cake" cocktail reception presented by PANDORA Jewelry at West Bar on September 8, 2014
Justin Theroux Loves Ex-Wife Jennifer Aniston's Hair Brand LolaVie: It 'Works'
Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston Shows Off Her Natural Wavy Hair in Barefaced Selfie: 'Okay, Humidity'
https://www.instagram.com/tv/CcgBCgWFNH1/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y= jenniferaniston's profile picture jenniferaniston Verified friends forever ❤️link in bio 👩🏼‍🤝‍👩🏻 @americares @ebmrf Edited · 7h
Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox Reunite Wearing ''Friends' Forever' T-Shirts
Friends
The Best 'Friends' Throwback Photos
beauty launches
The Best Beauty Launches of Summer 2022 
Courteney Cox Instagram
Every Time the 'Friends' Cast Has Hung Out in Real Life
Friends
'Friends' Director's First Impressions of the Cast: Who Was 'Not the Funniest'? Who Became 'Most Improved'?
jennifer aniston
Jennifer Aniston Hopes Her Next Relationship Is with Someone 'Not Necessarily in the Industry'
In this photo released by Warner Bros., talk show host Ellen DeGeneres and Michelle Obama are seen during a taping of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" at the Warner Bros.
Michelle Obama Visits the 'Friends' Fountain During Warner Bros. Backlot Tour with Ellen DeGeneres