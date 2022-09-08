David Schwimmer Teases 'Friends' Costar Jennifer Aniston Over Naked Shower Video Promoting Her Haircare Line

David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston have a lot in common, including their love for a good shower time photo op.

On Thursday, the Morning Show actress celebrated the one-year anniversary of her haircare line, LolaVie, with its first-ever Restorative Shampoo and Conditioner.

Earlier this week, Aniston teased the drops on Instagram with an aesthetic photo of herself in the shower using the products, a scene that later made its way into an Instagram Reel promoting the new additions.

Schwimmer, 55, showed support for his Friends costar by recreating the tranquil photo, but with a hint of his signature humor.

In an Instagram post shared on Wednesday, the Intelligence actor posed under the water, wincing from the shampoo in his eyes and mouth.

"@jenniferaniston - a towel I hope??" he wrote under the hilarious picture, which prompted Aniston to comment, "Schwim!? Trying to steal my thunder!?"



Aniston, 53, spoke with PEOPLE on the LolaVie launch and the attentive detail that went into formulating the universal products.

"It was really important to have it perform on a large group of people with different hair. We worked really hard to make sure it worked for as many hair types as possible," revealed Aniston, who even recruited her friends with hair types across the board to perfect the formulas. "I wanted these to be able to take care of a number of issues, so they do more than just clean the hair."

Named a hair icon herself, thanks to her famed '90s Rachel Cut, Aniston also dished out on some of her own hairstyle heroes, which include Elle McPherson, Bridget Bardot, Kate Moss and Valerie Bertinelli.

Schwimmer and Aniston's decades-long friendship was previously in the romance spotlight.

In August 2021, tabloid Closer alleged that the former costars were romantically involved in real life. However, a rep for Schwimmer told The Sun that there was "no truth" to the rumors.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight released after the hearsay was debunked, Aniston shared her thoughts on the speculations, calling them "bizarre."

"I could not believe that, actually. Like, really? That's my brother! But I understand it, though," Aniston told the outlet. "It just shows you how hopeful people are for fantasies for dreams to come true."

Yet, during HBO Max's Friends: The Reunion special, which released last May, the two divulged a bit of their off-screen feelings for each other.

"I mean, the first season, I had a major crush on Jen. At some point, we were crushing hard on each other," Schwimmer admitted to host James Corden. "But it was like two ships passing, because one of us was always in a relationship and we never crossed that boundary. We respected that."

While appearing on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show alongside her other former Friends cast mates Courtney Cox and Lisa Kudrow, Aniston expressed the same feeling, sharing that "it was always never the right time and it wouldn't have worked."

"The beauty of that was that whatever feelings we had we just literally channeled everything into Ross and Rachel and I think that's maybe why it resonated the way it did," she said.