David Harbour Channels the Upside Down in Custom Bedazzled Suit at Stranger Things Premiere

"They gave me the poster early," David Harbour told PEOPLE of Stranger Things season 4, which was the inspiration for the custom Union Western suit he wore to Saturday's premiere

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK - MAY 14: David Harbour attends Netflix's "Stranger Things" Season 4 New York Premiere at Netflix Brooklyn on May 14, 2022 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images); BROOKLYN, NEW YORK - MAY 14: David Harbour attends Netflix's "Stranger Things" Season 4 New York Premiere at Netflix Brooklyn on May 14, 2022 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK - MAY 14: David Harbour attends Netflix's "Stranger Things" Season 4 New York Premiere at Netflix Brooklyn on May 14, 2022 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images); BROOKLYN, NEW YORK - MAY 14: David Harbour attends Netflix's "Stranger Things" Season 4 New York Premiere at Netflix Brooklyn on May 14, 2022 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

David Harbour got his latest red carpet look straight from the Upside Down.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"My wife, Lily, she works with them," Harbour told PEOPLE on the red carpet. "She does music. Sometimes, they design some suits for her."

His look featured an intricate embroidered design based on the season 4 poster, complete with images of Eleven and all the show's beloved characters, including a likeness of the Demogorgon down his pant leg.

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK - MAY 14: David Harbour attends Netflix's "Stranger Things" Season 4 New York Premiere at Netflix Brooklyn on May 14, 2022 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images) Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty

"I was like, 'We could do it like an homage to the show, do some embroidery.' They gave me the poster early ahead of the [season 4] release and it's this whole idea of the Upside Down," he said, adding: "I had an exclusive, but I couldn't see it! They sent it right to the designer and they wouldn't let me see it. That shows how much they trust me."

Jerry Atwood and Joe Walters, the designer duo behind Union Western, have been bringing country back to fashion as of late with some similar custom suits for the likes of Diplo, Orville Peck, Post Malone, and Lil Nas X.

Harbour made Sunday's premiere a family affair, walking the red carpet with Allen, 37, and her daughters Ethel Mary, 10, and 9-year-old Marnie Rose, whom she shares with ex-husband Sam Cooper. She and Harbour tied the knot in Sept. 2020.

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK - MAY 14: Lily Allen and David Harbour attends Netflix's "Stranger Things" Season 4 New York Premiere at Netflix Brooklyn on May 14, 2022 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images) Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty

Returning to the role of Jim Hopper for season 4, Harbour also reflected on watching his young Stranger Things costars grow throughout the years.

"I've been seeing it for so many years, it's been seven years and it's like one of those things where it's beautiful and it's also harrowing," he shared. "Because you really do notice the passage of time and you also see these kids have great successes and also making mistakes."

RELATED VIDEO: David Harbour and Lily Allen Are Married! See Photos from Their Las Vegas Wedding

"And you know, like any parent, you feel like you want to protect them from the world, the problems in the world and you realize that there are limits to your control and they have to have their life and their experience. And so all of those things go through my head when I see them," Harbour added.