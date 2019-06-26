David Foster Takes Sexy Bikini Pics of His Bride-to-Be Katharine McPhee Ahead of Wedding

Katharine McPhee is living her best life in Greece as she prepares to walk down the aisle with David Foster.

The American Idol alum, 35, put her groom-to-be on camera duty in a recent series of snaps that feature her blissfully enjoying time aboard a yacht in Mykonos.

In the photos, McPhee wears a latte-color two-piece bikini with sunglasses and a backwards cap as she happily kicks a leg over the metal railing leading into the boat’s pool.

A second snap features the singer climbing over the railing with a grin on her face.

“Mondays don’t always have to suck,” she captioned the post, making sure to give Foster, 69, photo credit.

Image zoom Katharine McPhee Katharine McPhee/Instagram

The couple has been spending time in Europe ahead of their impending nuptials, and recently made a stop in Lake Como, Italy before heading to Greece.

Earlier this week, the Smash star celebrated with a fun slideshow of photos that featured her – drink in hand – in an ‘80s-inspired get-up, complete with a rainbow tutu, colorful jewelry and fuchsia bow.

“Honey this is how you throw a party in Mykonos bitch!!” she captioned the post.

Image zoom Katharine McPhee Katharine Mcphee/Instagram

She also previously shared an image of her in Lake Como, happily sipping a drink by the water in a form-fitting white top and black shirt.

“HEY YEAH WOAH OHH I’m on a roll,” she wrote.

Though the couple did not share any snaps that featured them together, Foster did post an image from Lake Como that featured the 16-time Grammy winner sitting alone on a bench in a pair of ripped white pants and a long-sleeved light blue shirt.

The country holds a special place in the couple’s heart, as it was there that they were engaged in July 2018.

Though it’s unclear when they’ll tie the knot, McPhee and Foster were seen leaving a Beverly Hills courtroom, the site of Los Angeles’ Marriage Bureau, in May.

Still, a source told PEOPLE at the time that there was “no ceremony,” and that the two were taking out a license ahead of their big day.

Image zoom Katharine McPhee, David Foster Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

“They aren’t getting married for a while,” the source said.

The soon-to-be-newlyweds first met in 2006, when McPhee was a contestant on season 5 of American Idol and Foster served as a mentor. They first sparked romance rumors in 2017.

This will be the second marriage for McPhee, who split from Nick Cokas in 2014, and the fifth for Foster, who was most recently married to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Hadid.

“We’re so happy and proud of each other,” the singer told PEOPLE in May.