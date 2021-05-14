David Bowie's Daughter Lexi Jones Shares Sweet 'Appreciation' Post for Mom Iman: 'Love You to Bits'

David Bowie and Iman's daughter Lexi Jones is showing all the love for her supermodel mom on social media.

The 20-year-old daughter of the late legendary musician shared an "appreciation" post for her mother, 65, on Thursday, writing a sweet tribute alongside an adorable throwback photo of herself and Iman lovingly embracing.

"Appreciation to my mutha. Love you to bits🧡," Jones captioned the Instagram #TBT of Iman, who was married to the music icon from 1992 until he died of liver cancer in 2016.

Last year around this time, Jones gave Iman another sweet shoutout on Instagram for Mother's Day when they celebrated the holiday apart due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"Happy mothers day again here's another w me holding a chikkken nugget. everyone pls stay inside I haven't seen my mom for 6 months because we live on opposite coasts and it is very difficult to leave ny right now but I'm a child and i miss her dearly so pls be party poopers this one time so it doesn't take 2 f---ing years to see her again thank you!" Jones wrote alongside a photo of her young self next to Iman.

Jones also posted another throwback photo of herself as a young girl kissing her mom on the lips. "Happy mama day to my mommy and to all the mommys💕," the captioned the Mother's Day tribute.

In August 2020, Iman shared snaps of Jones on Instagram in honor of her birthday writing, "Happy Birthday, my heart, my pride, my love, my angel, my Lexi! I'm proud to call myself your mommy."

While Jones started getting offered opportunities to follow in her mom's modeling footsteps when she turned 18, Iman has urged her daughter to embrace a private life for as long as she can.

"She says I am overprotective," Iman said in an interview with Porter in 2018. "But I told her, this can all wait, it isn't going anywhere. Have a life that is private while you can, because one day soon it is going to be public, so enjoy this."

At the moment, Jones appears to be inspired by her father's profession. In February, she shared a song she made on Instagram, even though she was "absolutely terrified to post" it.