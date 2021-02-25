David Bowie and Iman's Daughter Lexi Jones Claps Back at 'Perverted and Vulgar' Commenter

David Bowie and Iman's daughter Lexi Jones doesn't have time for internet haters.

The 20-year-old daughter of the late legendary musician and model, 65, clapped back at an Instagram user who sent a demeaning message on a mirror selfie she shared on her Instagram Story. Jones proudly showed her body in a plunging chocolate brown cowgirl-inspired swimsuit in a selfie snapped as she knelt on the ground with her head cropped out of the image.

Jones later posted a screengrab of the degrading direct message she received on Instagram in response to the photo she shared. But she didn't let the negativity bring her down.

"Feels good to love my body after years of hating and disrespecting it," she said. "No shame in liking how I look in my cowboy swimsuit, but a shame that you're able to twist it into something so perverted and vulgar. What a dim witted piece of trash and sad that there are more people like you. Go f—k yourself. 😇"

Jones recently shared advice to her younger followers urging them to embrace their young, teenage years while they can. "18 yrs old in this. Deadass feels like I took this yesterday," she said of the selfie shared in the Instagram post. "I'm 20 now which is still very young but if you are a teenager who desperately wants to be an adult and people who are older are telling you that you'll want to be a teen again when ur grown-listen."

"I literally never thought I would want to be a teen again but here I am in my 20s sometimes thinking I'm still 16 bc time actually goes by so f—king fast. Don't get me wrong it's great being a 'young adult' but it becomes way more apparent how fast time flies," Jones continued.

"I thought the people telling me this were out of their damn mind because who wouldn't want to be grown. I thought wrong and I will only think that even more as I get older if I don't take advantage of being young now. Glad I realized this sooner than later. So yeah if ur 17 or under LOVE and take advantage of you're [sic] beautiful teenage years while you're there. Just some of my recent thoughts ok thanks for tuning in bye," she said.

At the beginning of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic last spring, Jones opened up about the challenge of not being able to see mom Iman for quite some time because they lived on opposite sides of the country.

"I haven't seen my mom for 6 months because we live on opposite coasts and it is very difficult to leave ny right now but I'm a child and i miss her dearly so pls be party poopers this one time so it doesn't take 2 f—king years to see her again thank you!" Jones wrote alongside a photo of her young self next to Iman.

While it's unclear from her Instagram if they reunited in the months since, Jones appears to have been spending time making music. Earlier this month she shared an Instagram post of a song she made, even though she was "absolutely terrified to post" it.