David Bowie Dies at 69: A Look Back at His Most Iconic Fashion Moments

David Bowie was indisputably one of the most fashionable men to ever live. While it may have taken the rest of us until 2015 to jump aboard the gender-bending androgyny bandwagon, that’s the ethos the singer was channeling since the ’70s, only further confirming his couture style status.

It’s impossible to summarize in a handful of words just how hugely impactful Bowie was on the world of fashion. Even long after his outlandish Ziggy Stardust days were far behind him, the singer always managed to imbue whatever he was wearing with an effortlessness and grace that immediately set him apart from the style pack. (It doesn’t hurt that his wife of 23 years, Iman, also happens to be fashion perfection incarnate in her own right.) He was never afraid of anyone else’s opinion or taking risks all in the name of boundary pushing, art, and most importantly, good old-fashioned rock and roll.

RELATED: Music Legend David Bowie Dead at 69 After ‘Courageous 18-Month Battle with Cancer’

Related Video: OITNB Star Lea Delaria Is a David Bowie Fangirl!

Not only has the pop icon helped irrevocably change fashion as we know it, but he also helped change the world. By challenging people and their conception of the status quo, Bowie became an unsung champion of tolerance, compassion, and open-mindedness. A retrospective of the singer’s most fashionable moments is a topic more worthy of a thousand page art tome than a pithy blog post. However, in honor of his passing and his enduring visionary approach to everyday dress, here’s four of David Bowie’s most memorable and forward-looking ensembles that instantly made him into a sartorial legend.

The Birth of Ziggy Stardust

Debi Doss/Hulton Archive/Getty

His First Foray into Oversize, Pastel Suits

Terry O’Neill/Hulton Archive/Getty

The Definition of ‘Ship Goals

Gijsbert Hanekroot/Redferns

A Timeless Sense of Style

Ron Galella/WireImage

He Only Hung Out With Equally Glamorous Ladies:

Terry O’Neill/Getty Images

Ground Control to Major Tom:

Terry O’Neill/Getty Images

And Finally, a GIF’d Out Style Retrospective:

Adhemar Sburlati/Broadimage

–Emily Kirkpatrick