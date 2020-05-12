David Bowie's Daughter Lexi Jones, 19, Says She Hasn't Seen Mom Iman in 6 Months

Since she's living in New York City, the fashion icon's daughter has been unable to travel to see her mom in months due to coronavirus

David Bowie and Iman's daughter Alexandria “Lexi” Zahra Jones shared an important message about social distancing when she revealed she hasn't been able to see her mother in six months.

The 19-year-old posted a Mother's Day tribute to her supermodel mom, 64, where she said that since they live on opposite sides of the country, she's been unable to leave to visit due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"Happy mothers day again here’s another w me holding a chikkken nugget. everyone pls stay inside I haven’t seen my mom for 6 months because we live on opposite coasts and it is very difficult to leave ny right now but I’m a child and i miss her dearly so pls be party poopers this one time so it doesn’t take 2 f------ years to see her again thank you!" Jones wrote alongside a photo of her young self next to Iman.

Jones also posted another sweet throwback photo of herself as a young girl kissing her mom on the lips. "Happy mama day to my mommy and to all the mommys💕," the captioned the Mother's Day tribute.

The fashion icon has been documenting her time at home during the coronavirus crisis. In late April, Iman shared a selfie to celebrate the start of the Islamic holy month. Writing in the caption of her Instagram post the model said, "May the spirit of Ramadan lift our spirits & lead us to peace, health & harmony."

In the photo, the star covered her hair with a royal purple and hot pink leopard print scarf from her IMAN Global Chic collection. She paired the accessory with a matching purple top.

The model has also spread awareness about wearing protective face coverings to prevent the spread of infection amid the pandemic.

In a post on April 8, Iman fashioned a scarf from her clothing collection as a face mask and shared her look in a selfie. She wrote alongside the photo, "Getting creative and maximizing my styling options with my favorite & versatile lightweight scarf. Here using it as a fashionable protective face mask."