No Magic Romance! David Blaine's Rep Denies He's Dating Supermodel Naomi Campbell

Sweet summer romance?

After romantic-looking photos surfaced of magician David Blaine and supermodel Naomi Campbell summering on a yacht, dating rumors immediately started swirling.

Paparazzi photos showed the pair lounging together on board their luxurious yacht in Saint-Tropez and Campbell tagged Blaine in a recent bikini Instagram post with a simple heart emoji writing, “#Mood 💛🖤 📸 @Davidblaine”

While it would have made for an interesting match for the man known for his death defying stunts and the supermodel known for her famous strut, the duo is not a couple.

A rep for Blaine clarified the speculation telling PEOPLE, “They have been friends for over 20 years, they are not dating.”

While it seems unlikely their paths cross often given their busy careers in different industries, Blaine and Campbell have been spotted out and about together for nearly 20 years.

They hung out together at a book release party for Russell Simmons’ book, Life and Def: Sex, Drugs, Money & God in 2001.

And were photographed, above, in 2002 at the Rosa Cha Bikini Show during New York Fashion Week.

While their may not be any sparks flying right now, we do have a new surprising friendship to file under ‘unlikely celeb besties.’

