David and Victoria Beckham's Relationship Timeline

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham arrive at The Fashion Awards 2018 In Partnership With Swarovski at Royal Albert Hall on December 10, 2018 in London, England

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham have a dreamy love story — and according to the soccer star, it began before they ever even crossed paths.

In 2008, David told Ellen DeGeneres he knew he wanted to marry Victoria after seeing the Spice Girls on TV. "I was in a hotel room with my best friend, who was my best man at my wedding," he said. "I remember turning around — before I'd even met Victoria — and said, 'I want to marry that one.' "

The pair married in 1999 and now share four children: sons Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz, as well as daughter Harper.

While the pair will be the first to say their longtime union is the result of a whole lot of hard work and commitment, Victoria has said "love at first sight does exist." "It will happen to you in the Manchester United players' lounge," she wrote to her 18-year-old self in Vogue. "Although you will get a little drunk, so exact details are hazy."

From moving countries to attending their son's wedding, here's what to know about David and Victoria Beckham's relationship.

1997: David and Victoria Beckham meet at a soccer match

Victoria Adams & David Beckham, Backstage After Whitney Houston Concert, At Wembley Arena, London (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images) Credit: Dave Benett/Getty

Though the couple grew up within 15 minutes of each other in London, they didn't actually meet until years later, when Victoria was Posh Spice of the Spice Girls and David was playing with Manchester United. David recounted the meeting on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "She came to a football match — soccer match — and I said hi from across the room and that was it," he recalled. "I thought I'd missed my chance, and then a week later she turned up at another football match."

Their second meeting was more involved, as David shared with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show. "We talked for about an hour in the players' lounge and then she actually got the train up that day, so she wrote her number down on her train ticket, which I still have," he revealed.

Victoria said she was taken by David's family-oriented nature. "While the other football players stand at the bar drinking with their mates, you will see David standing aside with his family. (He's not even in the first team at this stage — you are the famous one.)," she wrote to her younger self in Vogue. "And he has such a cute smile. You, too, are close to your family, and you will think how similar he feels to you."

1997: David and Victoria Beckham go on their first date

While the pair haven't shared details about their first date, in 2014, Victoria posted a picture of the dress that she wore — an orange sleeveless number with a belted waist.

January 1998: David and Victoria Beckham get engaged ​​

David Beckham and fiance singer from the "Spice Girls" Victoria Adams pose for photographers outside their hotel after the announcement of their engagement on January 25, 1998 in Chester, United Kingdom Credit: Dave Hogan/Getty

​​The couple kicked off the new year with a bang in 1998, announcing that they were engaged, but didn't plan to wed until the summer of 1999.

1998: David and Victoria Beckham are expecting their first child

Later that year, the couple announced they were expecting their first child together.

March 4, 1999: David and Victoria Beckham become parents

Two became three on March 4, 1999, when Brooklyn Joseph was born. In her 2001 autobiography Learning to Fly, Victoria addressed rumors that her firstborn was named for the city where he was conceived.

"It was when we were in Marbella [Spain] that we came up with the name Brooklyn. We already knew he was a boy and so I knew he could end up a footballer, so it had to be a name that was a bit blokey," the author wrote. "I had always liked the name Brooke and then we suddenly thought about Brooklyn. I'd always liked it as a place — it's very multi-cultural, very grounded. And it was only afterwards that I realized how appropriate it was because it was in New York that I found out I was pregnant."

July 1999: David and Victoria Beckham are married

David Beckham and wife Victoria Beckham attend the Versace Store opening party on New Bond Street on June 11, 1999 in London Credit: Dave Hogan/Getty

The couple's nuptials were held at Luttrellstown Castle outside Dublin. Their son Brooklyn served as the ring bearer and celebrity guests included some of Victoria's fellow Spice Girls, David's teammates, Elton John and George Michael.

The bride wore a strapless Vera Wang gown with a sculptural neckline and a sweeping 20-foot train, paired with an 18-karat gold tiara designed by Princess Diana's jeweler. Victoria, David and Brooklyn later changed into color-coordinated eggplant purple outfits for the reception.

2002: David and Victoria Beckham are expecting another child

The Beckhams announced they were pregnant with their second child in 2002.

September 1, 2002: David and Victoria Beckham welcome their second baby

Three years after tying the knot, the Beckham household grew once more as they welcomed son Romeo James. David confirmed the news that Victoria had given birth via cesarean section at 9:40 a.m. on Sept. 1, 2002.

2003: David and Victoria Beckham move to Spain

Victoria and David Beckham Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

The fashion designer and the soccer player moved to Spain in 2003 when David signed a four-year contract with Real Madrid. They would remain there for the next several years.

2004: David and Victoria Beckham announce they are expecting their third child

Two years after welcoming son Romeo, David and Victoria revealed they were expecting yet another child. The baby was reportedly due the following March .

February 20, 2005: David and Victoria Beckham welcome their third baby

The couple welcomed their third son, Cruz David, on Feb. 20, 2005, in Madrid. "We've got a baby boy. His name is Cruz," David told reporters outside the hospital. "He is beautiful. He is in there with his brothers now and he is very happy."

July 2007: David and Victoria Beckham move to Los Angeles

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham Credit: Sylvia Linares/FilmMagic

In 2007, David signed a five-year contract with the L.A. Galaxy, causing the family to move to California. "It will be especially nice for the children," Victoria told PEOPLE ahead of their move. "To be able to be outdoors so much of the time will be wonderful."

In the days after their move, the Beckhams made time for both work and family as they spoke to the press and went out to dinner with their kids. The couple moved into a $22 million mansion in Beverly Hills, California, and their housewarming party was hosted by then-married couple Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes.

August 2007: David and Victoria Beckham pose for a sexy photoshoot

The Beckhams opened up about their relationship and posed for a series of sexy photos in a W magazine profile.

They addressed overcoming obstacles in their marriage — namely, David's rumored affair that dominated British tabloids three years prior.

"I'm not going to lie. It was a really rough time … David and I got through it together," Victoria told W. "No one said marriage was going to be easy. Yes, there have been bumps along the road. But the fact is we've come out of everything we've been through stronger and happier. It's even better now than when we were first married. After all these years, we can just come home and have a laugh together."

April 2008: David Beckham talks about making Victoria Beckham a priority

In an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2008, the midfielder revealed that he and his wife make it a priority to carve out quality time with each other in their busy schedules. "We've got three beautiful boys, which is our priority, but I think … in a marriage, you make it work, and you have to make time for each other," he said. "And we do that. So I think that's important."

September 2008: Victoria Beckham calls David Beckham her "muse"

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham arrive at the Beckham Signature fragrance launch at Macy's Herald Square on September 26, 2008 in New York City Credit: James Devaney/WireImage

In a letter posted to her label's website, the "Say You'll Be There" singer revealed that her husband inspired her fashion label's menswear line.

"The dVb mens collection has just launched, and who better than David to be my muse!" she wrote. "I am looking forward to the brand developing … I have many ideas; patience is something I'm trying to learn but haven't got to grips with as yet!"

September 2009: David Beckham commemorates Victoria Beckham's name in ink

For the couple's 10-year anniversary, David put his heart on his sleeve — literally.

"I had 10 roses 'round my arm, for the 10 years," he told DeGeneres. He pointed out that a love like theirs goes beyond just gifts. "We always try and do things special, you know. It's not always about buying gifts for each other, of course. We just make sure that we make time together or go for dinner together and do special things. That's important to us."

October 2010: Victoria Beckham calls David Beckham "perfect"

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham attend the adidas Originals By Originals David Beckham By James Bond Collection Launch on September 30, 2009 in Los Angeles, California Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Victoria lauded her husband in an interview with Marie Claire. When asked about his "high voice," she replied, "I don't really notice that he's got a high-pitched voice. I just think he's so g–—- perfect that people have to find something wrong with him."

Victoria said she still catches herself in awe of her husband. "We were about to go out somewhere the other day, and he was sending an email. He was sitting at the end of the bed, and he had no clothes on whatsoever," she explained. "I was getting out of the shower, and I just stood there looking at him. He was all tan. Has all those tattoos — which I love. Hadn't done his hair. He just naturally looks good all the time. He never looks like s--- in the morning. Never. So he's sitting there sending his emails, all ripped. Not an ounce of fat on him. And I thought, 'You done good, girl.' I sure wasn't thinking of his high-pitched voice!"

January 2011: David and Victoria Beckham announce they're expecting a fourth child

In January 2011, the couple revealed to PEOPLE that they were expecting their fourth child. "David and Victoria Beckham are delighted to confirm they are expecting their fourth child in the summer," their rep said, adding, "Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz are very excited about the arrival of their new brother or sister."

July 10, 2011: David and Victoria Beckham's daughter Harper Seven is born

The Beckhams welcomed their first baby girl, Harper Seven, on July 10, 2011. PEOPLE reported that ​​she weighed 7 lbs., 10 oz., and her big brothers were ready to greet her with open arms. "Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz are excited to welcome their new baby sister to the family," the Beckhams' spokesperson said.

In 2008, David told DeGeneres about his and Victoria's desire to have a large brood. "We've always wanted a big family, which was weird because when we first got together, we never even discussed how many children we wanted, but it just, it's worked out that we want a big family," he said. "You know, we love kids, so it's worked out perfect."

November 2011: Victoria Beckham pays homage to David Beckham

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham at the grand opening of the new Ken Paves Salon hosted by Eva Longoria on October 23, 2017 in Los Angeles, California Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Victoria got emotional while accepting her designer brand award at the 2011 British Fashion Awards. Still, she made time to acknowledge her husband through her tears. "Without David, I wouldn't have had the courage to do what I am doing," she said.

2013: David Beckham retires and moves back to London with Victoria Beckham

In 2013, David Beckham retired from soccer after leaving the L.A. Galaxy and playing a short stint with Paris Saint-Germain. A few months earlier, Victoria was spotted house hunting in London.

July 2014: David and Victoria Beckham celebrate another milestone anniversary

David and Victoria Beckham attend Victoria Beckham and Sotheby's celebration of Andy Warhol with Don Julio 1942 at her Dover Street store, on September 30, 2019 in London, England Credit: Darren Gerrish/WireImage

The Beckhams celebrated their 15th anniversary with several throwback photos from their big day. "15 beautiful years," Victoria tweeted. "We feel so blessed and thankful for your love and support over the years. Such a special day."

June 2015: Victoria Beckham denies rumors that she and David Beckham had marriage troubles

The songstress spoke to Grazia about new rumors of a split from David. "David and I have nothing to prove," she told the outlet. "We love each other, look out for each other and are strong as both partners and parents."

She also praised her partner's philanthropic nature. "My husband constantly inspires me and guides me," she shared. "He has done so much good work, I look up to him and have the utmost respect and admiration for all that he has achieved."

November 2015: Victoria Beckham acknowledges David Beckham in her Glamour Woman of the Year speech

David and Victoria Beckham attend the British Fashion Awards at The Coliseum Credit: rune hellestad/Corbis via Getty

When Victoria received a Glamour Women of the Year award in 2015, she acknowledged her longtime partner's role in her success. ​​"Running a business, my work with UNAIDS and most importantly, being a mum, wouldn't be possible without David," she said. "Not only is he the most incredible father, but he's supportive and someone who loves and inspires me every single day."

January 30, 2017: David Beckham reveals that he and Victoria Beckham renewed their wedding vows

Victoria and David Beckham attend the Kent & Curwen SS18 LFWM Presentation on June 11, 2017 in London, England Credit: Darren Gerrish/Darren Gerrish/WireImage

In an interview with BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs, the charity ambassador revealed that he and his wife had tied the knot for a second time, albeit in a far more intimate ceremony than in 1999. "It was a lot more private, about six people there in our house," he shared.

He also laid to rest any speculation that their long-term union was a business decision. "We know each other better than anybody," he gushed. "People have talked about, 'Do we stay together because it's a brand?' Of course not. We stay together because we love each other, because we have four amazing children … Do you go through tough times? Of course. That's part of relationships. It's part of marriages."

June 2018: David and Victoria Beckham squash divorce rumors

Buzz about a possible split began to swirl in 2018, but the couple quickly put the rumors to rest. "There is no impending divorce!" their rep told PEOPLE. Victoria also posted a photo of herself and daughter Harper, writing that they loved and missed David.

The following month, Posh addressed the rumors herself, telling British Vogue: "People have been making things up about our relationship for 20 years, so David and I are pretty used to ignoring the nonsense and just carrying on as normal. But these things have a wider effect on the people around us, and that's unfair."

She also spoke about their unwavering bond, telling the publication that they were stronger as a unit than as individuals. "Would either of us be in the position that we are in now had we not met and been together all those years ago? It's all about the family unit," she explained. "We respect that family bond and that is key."

August 2018: David and Victoria Beckham make a rare red carpet appearance

David Beckham and his wife Victoria arrive to attend the draw for UEFA Champions League football tournament at The Grimaldi Forum in Monaco on August 30, 2018 Credit: VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty

After a three-year hiatus from the limelight, the duo returned to the red carpet, posing for pictures at the UEFA Champions League Group Stage Draw and Awards in Monaco. David received the 2018 UEFA President's Award, and UEFA President Alexander Čeferin referred to him as the "true football icon of his generation."

October 2018: David Beckham opens up about his marriage to Victoria Beckham

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham attend the "Charles James: Beyond Fashion" Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2014 in New York City Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

The Bend It Like Beckham star revealed the secret to his marriage with The Sunday Project's Lisa Wilkinson in October 2018. "I think marriage is always about hard work," he said. "To have been married for the amount of time that we have, you know it's always hard work, everybody knows that, but you make it work, you make difficult situations, like traveling away, being away from each other, you make it work."

He also had plenty of praise for his wife and her accomplishments. "We recently did a Vogue front cover, which was all about Victoria's 10 years in fashion," David said. "The amount she's achieved in such a short space of time with four beautiful young children … but obviously her business world, you know, to be on the front cover of Vogue, was a huge thing."

July 4, 2019: David and Victoria Beckham celebrate their 20th anniversary

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham attend GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2019 in association with HUGO BOSS at Tate Modern on September 03, 2019 in London, England Credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

For their 20th anniversary, the pair exchanged sweet tributes to each other on social media. David shared several photos from their wedding day and beyond. "WOW 20 years, look what we created. Love you so much," he wrote.

Victoria shared a slideshow of photos from over the years, writing, "20 years today. I love you so much."

October 2019: Victoria Beckham calls David Beckham her "soulmate"

David Beckham and his wife Victoria Beckham attend the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall/Winter 2018-2019 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 18, 2018 in Paris, France Credit: Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty

In October 2019, the clothing designer spoke about her husband on The View. "Obviously, he's incredibly good-looking, but David is the most wonderful husband and fantastic father and a real inspiration to all of us," she said. "He's hardworking … I'm lucky to have him as my soulmate."

January 2020: David and Victoria Beckham show PDA in New York

The couple attended a party for Victoria's Reebok x Victoria Beckham collaboration in January 2020. "David was by Victoria's side the whole night," multiple sources told PEOPLE. "They were very touchy and flirty with one another."

May 2, 2020: Victoria Beckham shares an adorable throwback for David Beckham's birthday

David and Victoria Beckham Credit: Victoria Beckham Instagram

In May 2020, Victoria shared a glimpse into the twosome's life before kids when she posted a photo from their early days as a couple. "Happy birthday @davidbeckham," she wrote in the caption. "Remembering our walks with Snoop and Puffy in Manchester all those years ago. Still dog walking together 23 years later. Love you so much."

January 2021: Victoria Beckham reveals she still gets dolled up for David Beckham

David and Victoria Beckham attend the Kent & Curwen presentation during London Fashion Week Men's January 2019 at Two Temple Place on January 6, 2019 in London, England Credit: Darren Gerrish/Darren Gerrish/WireImage

Mirroring her 2017 letter to her 18-year-old self, Victoria wrote an open letter to her future self for Vogue. The former Spice Girl revealed one of the secrets to her decades-long marriage: a bit of mystery.

Reminding herself of the tips she practiced during the COVID-19 lockdown, she wrote, "You've said f--- it, and put on a great dress and a smoky eye. You always liked to surprise people — especially David. Preserving that bit of mystique is always helpful after almost 22 years of marriage. (What anniversary are you celebrating now?)."

2021: David Beckham directs Victoria Beckham's beauty campaign

David took on a few new roles in 2021, starting as director of a Victoria Beckham Beauty campaign in May. "We are in Miami filming for Victoria Beckham Beauty," Victoria said as she panned the camera toward David. "My director for the day who is going to be filming me."

In August, David helped her with her makeup for another Victoria Beckham Beauty campaign. "So I found a local makeup artist," she joked in a snap of the soccer star touching up his spouse's lipstick. "Seems to be working out!"

October 2021: David and Victoria Beckham have a sweet date night

David and Victoria Beckham Credit: David Beckham Instagram

The twosome got goofy on a date night in wine country, sharing smooches and making funny faces that both delighted and embarrassed their children. "Kids getting slightly embarrassed when asked to take a picture of mom and dad," Victoria shared. "But then loving dad's facials. Thanks Harper Seven for the pic and sorry @cruzbeckham for embarrassing you."

January 2022: David Beckham looks after a "grumpy" Victoria Beckham

Victoria shared a photo of a hysterical-yet-crude note her husband left for her with a packed lunch. "Enjoy lunch, ****hole. Come home happier," he wrote with a smiley face. "Lots of love. You know who…"

Victoria didn't take offense, however, writing, "Even when I'm grumpy he looks after me!"

February 14, 2022: David and Victoria Beckham get romantic

David and Victoria Beckham Credit: Victoria Beckham Instagram

For Valentine's Day 2022, Victoria posted a throwback photo from the day that they found out they were expecting their first child. "1998 in NYC! And still my Valentine 24 years later," she captioned the shot, which featured a short-haired Posh and a tattooless David cuddled up to each other. "Taken on the day we found out I was pregnant with @brooklynbeckham! I love you @davidbeckham."

David returned the sentiment with an old picture that showed off Victoria's engagement ring, as well as one with daughter Harper. "Happy valentines to my girls," he wrote. "2 beautiful & strong women. BTW Harper remember daddy will always be your valentine … love you @victoriabeckham."

April 9, 2022: David and Victoria Beckham's son Brooklyn gets married

On April 9, 2022, the couple's eldest son, Brooklyn, exchanged vows with his girlfriend of two years, Nicola Peltz. The proud parents walked hand-in-hand down the aisle. Posh Spice wore a liquid-like metallic piece from her own line and a sentimental repurposed diamond that David gave her for Brooklyn's christening.

April 17, 2022: David Beckham wishes Victoria Beckham a happy birthday

David and Victoria Beckham Credit: Victoria Beckham Instagram

For Victoria's 48th birthday, David posted a shot of the pair sharing a kiss in front of a beachside bonfire. "Happy Birthday to the most amazing wife, mummy & Business woman," he wrote. "Have the most amazing day because you deserve to … We all love you so much."

July 4, 2022: David and Victoria Beckham celebrate 23 years of marriage