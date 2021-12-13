David Beckham Rocks a Spice World Ugly Holiday Sweater – and Wife Victoria Approves!
Spice Girl Emma Bunton is a fan of his look too
David Beckham gave some love to the Spice Girls with his cheeky "ugly" holiday sweater.
The retired soccer pro, 46, paid homage to wife Victoria Beckham's famous girl group by rocking a holiday-themed Spice World sweater this weekend. Posed alongside his wife of 22 years, David said he's always been a Spice Girl superfan in the photo caption.
"Yep I'm a fan @victoriabeckham @spicegirls ❤️ Christmas jumpers are out 🎅🏼," David said on Instagram.
Victoria's fellow Spice Girl member Emma Bunton loved David's look. "Best Christmas jumper ever!!!!" she commented.
Of course, the fashion designer had to give her husband some love too. Victoria posted her own pics to Instagram saying, "Now that's a Christmas Jumper Mr Beckham!😂 kisses @davidbeckham."
On this occasion, Victoria didn't match David (she chose her own festive Christmas sweater), but the couple has been known for their twinning fashion moments throughout the years.
"It just seemed like a really good idea at the time, you know? It really did," Victoria joked about their matching moments during an appearance on The Tonight Show this fall.
"I think it was a naivety then. We didn't know about fashion. We were just having fun with it, which, to be honest with you, is kind of the way it should be," she continued.
Nowadays, the couple leans toward complementary color combos. But Victoria does admit she'd like to dabble in coordinated clothing with David again soon.
"I really wish I had the courage to do it more now," she said during the show. "I suppose the more that you get to know the industry and the older that you get, you know, the less naive. I mean we didn't know, we didn't care. We just had fun and we were like, 'Hey, let's wear matching leather.' And we did."