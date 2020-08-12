David Beckham Recreates Famous Coty Fragrance Shoot 15 Years Later — and Son Brooklyn Shot It!

The soccer star's wife Victoria Beckham called it the "best post" she's ever seen

It's been 15 years since David Beckham got heartbeats racing with his steamy Instinct by Coty fragrance photoshoot. So to celebrate, the soccer star recreated his legendary campaign shot with a little help from his son Brooklyn Beckham.

Channeling the sexy campaign image shot by famed photographed Annie Leibovitz, David, 45, posed standing in front of a similar dark sunset background wearing an unbuttoned black shirt, blazer and jeans. Just like in the original photo, he gazes directly into the camera and holds his hands at his hips tucked into his pant pockets.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Same look, few more grey hairs 15 years on 🤣 Having some fun with @BrooklynBeckham recreating this shot from 15 years ago by the legendary @annieleibovitz. #DavidBeckhamFragrances," David on Instagram alongside a side-by-side image of the original campaign photo and the new photo taken by Brooklyn, 21.

David's wife of 21 years, Victoria Beckham, appeared to be a big fan of his recreation. "This is the best post I have every seen!!! It is EVERYTHING!! 😂🥴😂🥴," the fashion designer commented.

Then David went on to say, "Whatever @victoriabeckham 🤔 better than your golden hour shot that I didn’t know u were posting 🤣."

Fans loved the soccer player's photo too, with many pointing out that he looks nearly identical to what he did 15 years ago — with the exception of one thing. "And a few more tattoos👊🏼," one person commented.

Last month, when David and Victoria celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary, David reminisced about the first time he laid eyes on his wife in a sweet Instagram tribute.

Image zoom David Beckham/Instagram

“Well about 23 years ago I was sat in a room with Gary Neville and the spice girls were on the TV and I turned around to him and said 'ohhhh I like that one in the little black catsuit' 😄,” the retired soccer star wrote on Instagram.