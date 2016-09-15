Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

David Beckham and Kevin Hart Team Up Again for H&M and More Celebrity Ads You Need to See

New York Fashion Week is winding down, but fall campaigns are just picking up. Just in time for the new season, brands are introducing new collaborations, videos and campaigns. First up? David Beckham and Kevin Hart, who wear Beckham’s new H&M Modern Essentials line.

“I loved shooting the first campaign with Kevin for H&M so much that we just had to do a sequel,” Beckham says of the previous campaign, in which Hart pretended to play Beckham for a movie role. “This time we’ve pushed the story even further. I hope everyone likes it — we certainly enjoyed filming it.”

And that’s not all for the brand. H&M is also teaming up with Kenzo to create a Kenzo x H&M collection, launching November 3rd. The campaign, which will launch on October 17, was shot by photographer Jean-Paul Goude and stars famous faces including Iman, Chloë Sevigny, Rosario Dawson, Chance The Rapper and more stars. Plus, they’ve also created Kenzo-themed GIFs ike the one below.

Moving to footwear, you can now find Sarah Jessica Parker‘s SJP shoe collection on Amazon Fashion! The actress and designer released a fun video to go along with the new collaboration, in which she embarks on her first day on the job at Amazon and hands out shoes to her very lucky fellow employees. Watch it all unfold here.

For Marc Jacobs’ Fall 2016 campaign, the designer teamed up with music video director Hype Williams, to create a neon-yet-dark masterpiece starring Cara Delevingne, Kendall Jenner, Missy Elliot, Susan Sarandon and more stars.

Zosia Mamet stars in a video for Kate Spade‘s new #missadventure series in order to support the brand’s new see-now-buy-now collection. The pieces are all worn throughout the video short and are available for purchase now.

Jimmy Choo celebrated its 20th Anniversary during New York Fashion Week! Jasmine Tookes, Taylor Hill, and more stars helped the iconic label spice up the occasion in the music video below.

Shinola is giving us a look inside the brand’s factory, with the help of actor Luke Wilson and Facebook. The actor walks through the factory with a 360 degree camera, making sure viewers can catch every detail. Catch the tour here.

And last but not least, beauty store Cos Bar is turning 40, and industry pros like Bobbi Brown, Deborah Lippmann and more are proudly helping the brand celebrate in the video below.