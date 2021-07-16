David Beckham Jokes About Sons Romeo, 18, and Cruz, 16, Copying His '90s Hairstyle

Like father, like son!

David Beckham's sons Romeo, 18, and Cruz, 16, decided to channel their dad's signature hairstyles from the late '90s and early '00s (a platinum buzz cut for Romeo and a hot pink hue for Cruz). David, 46, joined in on the fun by dyeing his own hair platinum blonde and jokingly reminded his sons that he's the one who started the look decades ago.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Sometimes the boys need reminding who did it first in the 90's 🤣 by the look on their faces they are not to pleased about it 🤔 #DadDidItFirst 😂 @joshwoodcolour 🔥 @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham 🔥," David captioned a photo with Romeo and Cruz, all showing off their new looks together, on Instagram.

david beckham Credit: David Beckham/Instagram

He followed up by saying, "Don't worry boys it will be gone in a few weeks 😂 @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham."

David Beckham trains with the Arsenal squad during a training session at London Colney on January 04, 2015 Credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty

The boys' mom and David's wife Victoria Beckham, 47, couldn't help but weigh in.

"Dad did do it first and it looks even better this time round!!!! @joshwoodcolour x," she commented.

david beckham Credit: David Beckham/Instagram

Romeo and Cruz's older brother Brooklyn Beckham, 22, gave their hairstyles his stamp of approval. "Looks so cool ❤️," he wrote.

This isn't the first time that David has called out his son for copying his hairstyle. The former soccer pro left a lighthearted comment on one of Romeo's Instagram posts after he first bleached his hair blonde in May.