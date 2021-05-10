David Beckham Jokes That Son Romeo Copied His Platinum Buzz Cut: 'Nice Hair'

Romeo Beckham has an uncanny resemblance to his dad David thanks to his new platinum blonde hue

Romeo Beckham looks practically identical to dad David after dyeing his hair platinum blonde — and the former soccer star couldn't help but troll him about it!

Romeo, 18, has rocked long, flowing golden blonde hair for quite some time. But he just recently buzzed it off and bleached it to an icier shade reminiscent of the platinum hue his dad David, 46, had in the 2000s.

The budding model debuted the bright blonde switch-up on Instagram and thanked colorist Josh Wood for the look. "Here's to expressing yourself through colour & a transformational cut 💛," Wood wrote.

Romeo's mom Victoria Beckham gave the style her stamp of approval. "Wow!!!! Love!!!!" she wrote on her son's post.

Romeo shared another photo of his fresh hairstyle and David left a lighthearted comment about his son's inspiration for the cut and color.

"Nice hair ❤️ @romeobeckham," David said. "I wonder where u got that idea from 😂."

Nowadays David is sporting a slightly longer style in his natural brown color, but rocked the blonde hue in 2008 (pictured above).

Fans spotted the resemblance right away. "@davidbeckham Beckham, I can tell he has surely copied this hair from you. Beckham you had the best hairstyles ever, and you still have.This hairstyle was when you joined the LA Galaxy in 2007, Beckham, so amazing!!!!! #Beckham ❤️🙏🏻," one person commented. Someone else wrote, "@davidbeckham Like his dad in the 90's/00s 😅😅."

Romeo has started to make his own mark on the fashion industry as he's grown up, most notably landing his first magazine cover for L'Uomo Vogue's Generation Issue in January. And he's gotten nothing but support from his famous family.