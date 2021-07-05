The retired soccer star shared plenty of throwback matching moments with his wife in honor of their 22nd wedding anniversary

David Beckham Jokes About 'Still Matching Outfits' With Wife Victoria After 22 Years Of Marriage

If there's one thing that has stayed constant throughout David and Victoria Beckham's 22 years of marriage, it's their love of a matching moment.

In honor of the couple's 22nd wedding anniversary on July 4, David, 46, looked back at some of his favorite coordinated outfits with his wife Victoria, 47, joking that the pair can't help but complement each other after so many years together.

"22 years later, still matching outfits 😂," David captioned his Instagram tribute. "Happy anniversary love u so much and thank you for giving me our amazing kids so we can all wear the same 😂 @victoriabeckham ❤️❤️ @brooklynbeckham@romeobeckham@cruzbeckham#HarperSeven ❤️❤️."

David shared plenty of photos that showed how the couples' style has evolved, from their head-to-toe leather looks worn in 1999 to the unforgettable fuchsia ensembles selected for their wedding reception.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady appeared to get a kick out of David's walk down memory lane. "Hahahaha amazing‼️‼️‼️ happy anniversary 🤗🤗," the NFL pro wrote in the comments.

Victoria posted her own message to her husband on Instagram for their anniversary. The fashion designer shared a sweet video montage with highlights throughout the past 22 years of their marriage.

"I love you David 💕 Happy Anniversary 💕," Victoria said.

David and Victoria married on July 4, 1999, at Luttrellstown Castle in Ireland, with their first son Brooklyn Beckham, who was only 4-months-old at the time, serving as ring bearer. The wedding took place a year-and-a-half after David proposed to Victoria in Jan. 1998.

Since then, the couple has had three more children: sons Romeo, 18, and Cruz, 16, and daughter Harper, 9.

Last year on their wedding anniversary, David reminisced on the moment he first laid eyes on his wife, who was a member of the Spice Girls at the time.