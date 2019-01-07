David Beckham Wears Turquoise Eyeliner on Cover of Love Magazine's First 'Moving Image' Issue

David Beckham showed off his neck tattoos and a whole new look to adorn the cover of Love magazine.

Posing in front of a hot-pink and red backdrop, the soccer star, 43, sported a white blazer and a beige, pin-striped button-down for the photo shoot and jazzed up an otherwise understated ensemble with turquoise eyeliner. In the shot, he looked off camera so the birds, flowers and script inked on his neck are clearly visible.

The magazine revealed that its upcoming issue, out Tuesday, tells the story of how the father of four balanced his confidence on the field with his struggle to feel at ease when he wasn’t kicking a ball around.

“From the very first time he set foot on the field, @davidbeckham knew he wanted to be a football player. ‘That’s how my career started and that is where I felt most at ease, most confident and happiest. I turned into a totally different person. Once I was on the field I knew that was what I could do best,’ ” explains the caption of an Instagram of the cover shared to Love‘s account.

“While his confidence came easily on the pitch, off the pitch was a different story,” it continues. “David Beckham is our #LOVE20.5 cover star, a catalogue of pictures from our first moving image issue – #movingLOVE.”

Beckham may be the epitome of an A-list celeb, but his family has stayed very important to him. Last week, he celebrated the start of 2019 with his wife, Victoria Beckham, 44, their sons, Brooklyn Beckham, 19, Romeo Beckham, 16, and Cruz Beckham, 13, and daughter Harper, 7.

To commemorate the holiday, the dad posted a photo of the family all smiling together while sitting on a couch.

“Happy New Year from us all,” he wrote, adding a heart emoji.

Victoria also posted the same photo, captioning it, “Happy New Year!!!! Xxx lots of kisses from us all!! Xx I love u,” along with a photo of herself and Harper to celebrate their “girl power.”

The family counted down the start to the new year at a star-studded party, complete with fireworks and dancing. Liv Tyler and Dave Gardner also attended the soirée.

Ever the doting dad, Beckham shared videos of himself watching the spectacular display with each of his children to his Instagram Stories that night. In one shot, he cuddles up to Harper before giving her a kiss. In another clip, David is seen laughing alongside a dancing Brooklyn.