David Beckham and Kevin Hart are back at it again! Beckham’s latest H&M Modern Essentials collection campaign is here, along with another new hilarious video starring him and his partner in crime, Hart.

For his first collection, Hart pretended to play Beckham in a movie, and now, the guys are taking the charade to Vegas for an “I Am Beckham” musical. “From day one of the first campaign we kind of hit it off straight away,” Beckham tells PeopleStyle at the launch of the new collection. “Even when the cameras went off, we were still like laughing and joking and talking about stuff. Honestly, it’s always a pleasure to work with him.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

And although the videos are hilarious, he’s so much more than just an exceedingly handsome face for the brand — he actually loves and wears the clothes in his everyday life.

“I don’t want to just be in the campaign and people think ‘I’m wearing the same jumper as him, but I don’t see him in it.’ I actually wear the clothes, and this is me every single day — jeans and a t-shirt or a shirt,” he shares. “I think that’s what people kind of respect and appreciate the fact that they are getting a piece of my style, and they like it apparently.”

While Beckham describes himself as a “very casual” dresser, he really appreciates formal attire. “I love to wear smart suits, and I like to feel smart when I go out for dinner but I also much prefer to wear jeans, T-shirts, trainers, boots, vintage boots and that’s kind of how I dress every single day.”

It’s no wonder then that his main style influencers are people who have an effortless way of dressing too. “I’ve always been a huge fan of Steve McQueen, and people like that, and James Dean. People like that I always look at their style and it’s just effortless. Most of the time it’s just a plain white T-shirt and a pair of jeans, but they make it look good.”

As for his stylish wife, designer Victoria Beckham, she just debuted the spring collection of her namesake brand during New York Fashion Week and as always, David and his family were seated front and center.

We already know that Victoria celebrated with some dancing (in the middle of Times Square to the Bee Gees!) but according to David there was even more partying that we didn’t see on Instagram. “We [celebrated] the night after the show. We always have a dinner for the team, and family and friends. We had a couple of glasses of wine, and she had a couple of glasses of her tequila. We toasted it.”

After with another successful H&M campaign from David, they will have a lot more to toast to!