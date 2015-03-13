David Beckham Embarrasses Son Brooklyn (But Not So Much that Brooklyn Won't Borrow His Leather Pants)

While David Beckham keeps swearing he’s a regular dad, not a cool dad — acting like an Uber driver and limiting his kids’ screen time — we just can’t picture the soccer superstar (and underwear model) as anything but insanely awesome. And it looks like his eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, agrees (even if he doesn’t actually say so).

“With Brooklyn I keep having to remind him that I’m one of the cooler dads,” says David in a new interview with

British Vogue

. Those Kanye West x Adidas shoes (which every celeb was coveting) he got Brooklyn for his 16th birthday? “I was in his cool books for about five hours,” Beckham jokes.

But it looks like the budding fashion star and model definitely trusts his dad’s sartorial eye. (It’s just the rules of a teenager not to admit it.)

“I had a pair of Saint Laurent leather trousers that I had never worn, and Brooklyn found them and wore them and is still wearing them,” says Beckham. “Those trousers were my trousers — and they’re definitely not any more!” And since no one can get away with closet raids in the age of Instagram, it appears Beckham might have a point:

The up-and-coming model is likely to soon have a closet full of designer duds of his own, but for now, we can’t say we blame him for taking a spin through his dad’s wardrobe. (Just wait until baby Harper gets old enough to raid her mom’s!)

