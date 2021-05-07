Victoria Beckham Enlists Husband David to Direct Her New Beauty Campaign: 'He's Got My Back'

Victoria Beckham had the help of an extra-special someone for her beauty shoot

Victoria Beckham's keeping it in the family!

"Okay so we are in Miami filming for Victoria Beckham Beauty. We've got the lovely [hairstylist] Ken [Paves] and my director for the day who is going to be filming me," Victoria said as she snapped an Instagram video in the hotel room panning over the equipment David, 46, was manning.

The fashion and beauty mogul then showed the bathroom counter filled with beauty products for the shoot before going behind David's camera to see the shot from his angle. "He's good. He's got my back. The director's got my back!" Victoria said.

She captioned the Instagram post saying: "He's got my back 😉 kisses @davidbeckham 💕 BTS on set for our new @victoriabeckhambeauty product, coming soon… #VBSunKissed."

The Beckham boys seem to have quite a knack for photographing their partners. David and Victoria's eldest son Brooklyn Beckham, 22, recently shot his fiancée Nicola Peltz for Vogue Germany.

Peltz, 26, posted a variety of photos taken for the issue in which she is seen modeling pieces from Victoria's Spring/Summer 2021 collection. "Shot by my talented @brooklynbeckham for @voguegermany," Peltz wrote in the caption.

Brooklyn also shared the snaps on his Instagram, writing, "Shooting my beautiful fiancé for @voguegermany in @victoriabeckham spring summer 2021 collection ❤️," to which Peltz replied, "MY LOVE 😍."