Madonna's Son David Banda, 16, Wears a Recreation of Her Famous '90s Adidas Dress

David Banda's Adidas x Gucci design was a walk down memory lane for his mom Madonna, who wore a similar dress in 1993

Like mother, like son.

Madonna's 16-year-old son David Banda channeled her iconic style on Saturday night — and gave us some serious fashion flashbacks. Wearing a red and white-stripe dress — a collaboration between Adidas and Gucci launching on June 7 – Banda made a statement at the WBA World Lightweight Championship in New York City.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

For Madonna fans, and fashion fans alike, the look probably seemed familiar.

It was an ode to a dress his mother wore in 1993 — a red and white-striped Adidas dress she was photographed wearing to the premiere of Sleepless in Seattle alongside Rosie O'Donnell.

Gucci called it a "past-meets-present moment" in an Instagram post shared Monday.

"The archival original was part of an official collaboration between the sportswear brand and Laura Whitcomb of Label NYC and re-envisioned by Alessandro Michele within his Exquisite Gucci collection," the brand shared in the caption.

Rosie O'Donnell, Madonna Credit: Robin Platzer/Getty

The music icon also shared a series of photos from the night out with her son, and she, too, was donning Adidas' signature three white stripes in an all-black look.

While she's been busy in recent months working on her upcoming biopic — which she co-wrote with Oscar-winner Diablo Cody (Juno) — she took the night off to spend with her son, who she has said she's very close to.

"He's the one I have the most in common with," she told British Vogue in 2019. "I feel like he gets me; he has more of my DNA than any of my children so far."

david banda, madonna Credit: Cassy Athena/Getty

Banda is one of Madonna's six children. She shares the 16-year-old and older brother Rocco Ritchie with her ex husband, Guy Ritchie.

In 2006, the couple adopted Banda, who was suffering from pneumonia and malaria at just 13 months old. His mother had died of childbirth complications in his native Malawi.