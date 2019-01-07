Dave Franco saved the day as wife Alison Brie just barely avoided a wardrobe malfunction while posing on the red carpet at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards.

As the GLOW actress stood in front of photographers wearing her ethereal, custom Vera Wang tulle gown, her husband quickly realized that something didn’t look quite right with Brie’s dramatic train, so he jumped in to fix her skirt before an accident could happen.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Franco adjusted Brie’s gown as she made a surprised face when the skirt appeared to move out of place.

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty

Can’t get enough of the Globes? Check out our full Golden Globes coverage for the latest news, fashion and more.

But luckily, Franco got there just in time, fixed her train and looked proud of himself as he stepped away to let his wife take back the spotlight on the red carpet.

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty

Brie is nominated for the Golden Globe Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy for her role GLOW. This is her second nomination for her starring role in the Netflix series.

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more

“It’s wonderfully exciting to be here. I’m trying to take it all in, savor, eat it up, digest it,” Brie said on the red carpet. “It’s my second year as a nominee, which is a totally incredible and mind blowing.”

She also opened up about finding the perfect gown for the occasion.

“This year I’m in a pretty dress. It’s a custom Vera Wang dress and basically I got sent a drawing and it looked beautiful and I said, ‘Yes please!'” she explained. “I tried it on one time and here we are today.”

The 76th Golden Globe Awards will air live from The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 6 on NBC.