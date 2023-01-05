Lifestyle Style Dave Bautista Covered Manny Pacquiao Tattoo After Homophobic Statement: 'It's a Personal Issue' "I just could no longer call him a friend," Dave Bautista told GQ of covering up a tattoo of Manny Pacquiao's team logo after his homophobic statements in 2016 By Glenn Garner Glenn Garner Instagram Twitter Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year. People Editorial Guidelines Published on January 5, 2023 09:31 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Jesse Grant/Getty; Masatoshi Okauchi/Shutterstock Dave Bautista has made his support for the LGBTQ community known in a permanent way. Although he did not mention his former friend by name, the Glass Onion star, 53, revealed to GQ that he had a tattoo of Filipino boxing champ Manny Pacquiao's team logo removed from his left forearm. "It used to be a team logo," he said in a clip shared to TikTok. "I was part of a team of a person I considered a friend and someone I really looked up to. And then, he later came out publicly with some anti-gay statements and turned out to be an extreme homophobe." Dave Bautista Slams Priest Calling for Pride Month Boycott: 'You Don't Speak for Most Catholics' "So, I had a huge issue with it. It's a personal issue with me, my mom's a lesbian. And I just could no longer call him a friend. So, I had it covered up with this," Bautista added, displaying the updated ink of a woman with a sugar skull face painting. Pacquiao, 44, faced heavy backlash after stating that gay people are "worse than animals" during a 2016 interview on Filipino station TV5. "It's common sense," he said at the time. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. "The animals are better. They know how to distinguish male from female," Pacquiao added. "If we approve [of] male on male, female on female, then man is worse than animals." Dave Bautista Says Making Marvel's 'Guardians' Movies 'Wasn't All Pleasant': 'It's a Silly Performance' Bautista, who has long been an LGBTQ ally, called Pacquiao a "f—ing idiot" at the time. "You can't come back from that, man. There's no coming back from that," he told TMZ. "I don't think it's funny," Bautista said. "Let's put it like this, if anyone called my mother an animal, I'd stick my foot in his ass." Although he later apologized for comparing gay people to animals, Pacquiao dug in his heels against the community. "But this does not change my position against same-sex marriage. That's what I believe," he said. "My only mistake is comparing gay people to animals." Bautista previously showed his support for the LGBTQ community during Pride Month, paying tribute to his mom on Instagram with a photo of himself wearing a t-shirt printed with a rainbow and the words "BE YOU." RELATED VIDEO: Dave Bautista Learned He Is 'Okay Being Secluded' During Pandemic: It's 'Comfortable' "I was always proud of who my mom was because she was always proud of who she was. In your face, f— you if you don't like it, unapologetically loud and proud. And her son [paid] attention. BE LOUD, BE PROUD, BE YOU," Bautista wrote with the hashtag "#ProudSonOfALesbian."