Dave Bautista Covered Manny Pacquiao Tattoo After Homophobic Statement: 'It's a Personal Issue'

"I just could no longer call him a friend," Dave Bautista told GQ of covering up a tattoo of Manny Pacquiao's team logo after his homophobic statements in 2016

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner at GLAAD Tidings
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 5, 2023 09:31 PM
Dave Bautista attends the Premiere of 20th Century Fox's "Stuber" at Regal Cinemas L.A. Live on July 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images); Mandatory Credit: Photo by Masatoshi Okauchi/Shutterstock (13417549a) Floyd Mayweather Jr., Manny Pacquiao Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Manny Pacquiao press conference of Cho RIZIN, Tokyo, Japan - 24 Sep 2022
Photo: Jesse Grant/Getty; Masatoshi Okauchi/Shutterstock

Dave Bautista has made his support for the LGBTQ community known in a permanent way.

Although he did not mention his former friend by name, the Glass Onion star, 53, revealed to GQ that he had a tattoo of Filipino boxing champ Manny Pacquiao's team logo removed from his left forearm.

"It used to be a team logo," he said in a clip shared to TikTok. "I was part of a team of a person I considered a friend and someone I really looked up to. And then, he later came out publicly with some anti-gay statements and turned out to be an extreme homophobe."

"So, I had a huge issue with it. It's a personal issue with me, my mom's a lesbian. And I just could no longer call him a friend. So, I had it covered up with this," Bautista added, displaying the updated ink of a woman with a sugar skull face painting.

Pacquiao, 44, faced heavy backlash after stating that gay people are "worse than animals" during a 2016 interview on Filipino station TV5. "It's common sense," he said at the time.

"The animals are better. They know how to distinguish male from female," Pacquiao added. "If we approve [of] male on male, female on female, then man is worse than animals."

Bautista, who has long been an LGBTQ ally, called Pacquiao a "f—ing idiot" at the time. "You can't come back from that, man. There's no coming back from that," he told TMZ.

"I don't think it's funny," Bautista said. "Let's put it like this, if anyone called my mother an animal, I'd stick my foot in his ass."

Although he later apologized for comparing gay people to animals, Pacquiao dug in his heels against the community. "But this does not change my position against same-sex marriage. That's what I believe," he said. "My only mistake is comparing gay people to animals."

Bautista previously showed his support for the LGBTQ community during Pride Month, paying tribute to his mom on Instagram with a photo of himself wearing a t-shirt printed with a rainbow and the words "BE YOU."

"I was always proud of who my mom was because she was always proud of who she was. In your face, f— you if you don't like it, unapologetically loud and proud. And her son [paid] attention. BE LOUD, BE PROUD, BE YOU," Bautista wrote with the hashtag "#ProudSonOfALesbian."

